2021 Georgia defense challenges 2011 Alabama as best, most talented in modern era

Jordan Davis Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10), Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99), Georgia inside linebacker Channing Tindall (41) before the Bulldogs game against South Carolina in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh)

ATHENS — The 2021 Georgia football team will certainly go down in history as boasting one of the greatest defenses of all time, and a recent ESPN NFL draft projection shows why.

The Bulldogs are projected by analyst Todd McShay to have seven players selected in the first 43 picks, six of them off a defense that allowed fewer points through the regular season (6.9) than any college team since 1986 Oklahoma.

Team captain Jordan Davis explained the team embraced a “No-Name” defense nickname, placing a priority on being assignment sound with none of the players concerned about individual credit.

Davis proved an example of how playing team defense could pay off, as he won the Outland Trophy and Bednarik Award despite having only 32 tackles and 2 sacks at nose tackle.

Dean, who had 72 tackles and had 6 sacks, was the Butkus Award winner.

Here’s a list of the Seven Georgia players projected in the first two rounds in the ESPN pay-site article:

©2022 Cox Media Group