Port Arthur, TX

Port Arthur woman shot in face; arrest warrant issued for at-large suspect

By PA News
Port Arthur News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Port Arthur man is wanted for shooting a local woman in the face five weeks ago. The Port Arthur Police Department announced Wednesday morning that a warrant...

www.panews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Meth and Cash Seized, Warrant Issued for Suspected Drug Dealer

NEW HOLLAND, PA — An arrest warrant has been issued for 57-year-old Donna Sumner of Nottingham Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania, states the New Holland Police Department. Sumner is charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and related offenses. Authorities state that on March 17, 2022, at approximately 11:11...
NEW HOLLAND, PA
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Detectives Release Armed Robbery Suspect’s Photo

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a robbery suspect from an incident on Jan. 14 where a victim was shot in the arm. If you recognize this man, please call Fort Worth police. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) On March 21, they released an image of one of several suspects possibly involved in stealing the victim’s backpack at a food mart on Meadowbrook Drive. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-4576.
FORT WORTH, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
KCEN

1 person dead after shooting in Killeen, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — A 52-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Killeen, Tuesday afternoon, according to the Killeen Police Department. Investigating police say the incident happened around 5:03 p.m. in the 13000 block of State Highway 195. Per a news release, when police arrived to the scene they located two victims with gunshot wounds.
KILLEEN, TX
KSLA

Footage of fire at Golden Corral

Many LSU Health students made a “bald” move on Thursday, March 17. It’s annual Geaux Bald Shave Day!. Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The film is scheduled to be finished by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Beaumont Enterprise

Police identify Beaumont man found shot to death on Wall Street

Police have identified a Beaumont man who was killed Saturday night as a homicide investigation continues into his death. Juan Salazar, 42, was found with multiple gun shot wounds in the 800 Block of Wall Street, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Police received a call shortly before midnight for shots fired and were searching the area when they discovered Salazar. Beaumont EMS responded and pronounced Salazar dead on the scene. "The investigation is still on-going and detectives are seeking any information (related to) this crime," Beaumont police said in a news release. Related: ...
BEAUMONT, TX
KWTX

Man in custody after two women shot and killed in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police arrested a man after two women were shot and killed in the 900 block of Wooded Acres Dr. Monday night. Waco Police responded to the area just before 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two women with fatal gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were...
WACO, TX

