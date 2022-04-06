ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Department of Agriculture takes bird flu precautions

By Shepard Price
Telegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Department of Agriculture announced it has filed emergency rules prohibiting the sale or exhibiting of poultry and poultry products at swap meets, exhibitions, flea markets and auction markets in Illinois to prevent the spread of avian influenza as the U.S. continues to experience the deadliest outbreak of bird flu...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
