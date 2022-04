DHHR COVID Dashboard

The object of the above entitled action is THE PLAINTIFF ALLEGES THE FOLLOWING AS TRUE AND ACCURATE: ON OR ABOUT OCTOBER 2, 2019, THE DEFENDANT, SHAWN ALEY, WAS THE OPERATOR OF A MOTOR VEHICLE OWNED BY DEFENDANT, JENNIFER ALEY, THAT STRUCK AND DAMAGED CERTAIN ELECTRICAL FACILITIES OWNED BY MONONGAHELA POWER CO. LOCATED AT OR NEAR WEST MAIN STREET AT MONTICELLO AVENUE, CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA. DEFENDANT SHAWN ALEY WAS NEGLIGENT IN OPERATING SAID VEHICLE IN THAT HE FAILED TO MAINTAIN CONTROL OF SAID VEHICLE, FAILED TO BE ATTENTIVE, AND FAILED TO EXERCISE DUE CARE AND CAUTION SO AS NOT TO CAUSE INJURY OR DAMAGE TO OTHERS AND/OR THEIR PROPERTY.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO