ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

Highway 321 to close nightly through November for bridge repairs

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago

HICKORY, N.C. — Crews plan to close two lanes of one of the busiest highways in the foothills for construction starting Wednesday night.

The state Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of Highway 321 over Lake Hickory. Officials are planning nightly closures to help make bridge repairs. It’s part of a $1.9 million NCDOT project.

[ ALSO READ: Troopers: Man dead in crash involving van, tractor-trailer on Highway 321 in Lincoln County ]

The bridge connects Caldwell County to the city of Hickory. Officials plan to shut down Highway 321 south and divert traffic onto the northbound bridge with one lane open in each direction.

[ LINK: TRAFFIC MAPS ]

The project is expected to last through November and, in an effort to prevent traffic backups, it will happen from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The NCDOT says the work will include steel beam maintenance and a new riding service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VXc5l_0f18TOso00
Highway 321 to close nightly through November for bridge repairs Highway 321 to close nightly through November for bridge repairs (WSOC)

According to the NCDOT, an average of 40,000 vehicles cross the bridge every day. Those drivers include thousands of factory workers, many of whom are already on the road trying to get into Hickory from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(WATCH BELOW: Traffic Team 9 monitoring problems the Highway 321 closure could cause)

“It backs up real quick, even at night time,” said driver Brandon Janyssek. “There’s a lot of traffic on the road. Especially that one.”

“There are a lot of folks that have to be at their factory jobs at 7 a.m.,” said resident Karen Hardee. “And I do live just across there and it’s hard to get out now.”

The NCDOT said the work will not happen on the weekends.

>> Channel 9 reporter Dave Faherty will have video from underneath the bridge as crews prepare for the closure. Watch his report on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Couldn’t get stopped’: Driver slammed into fallen Hickory arches on his way home)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WNEM

Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City closed for repairs

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM)- The M-13/M-84 Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City will be closed until about 3 a.m. Friday morning because of structural repairs, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. This work is designed to have maintenance done to make smooth operations to the bridge when traffic continues.
BAY CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

Lane closed on Independence Bridge for repair, nearby Liberty Bridge remains completely closed in Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - Bay City issued a traffic alert on Tuesday, March 22 warning drivers that a lane closure on Independence Bridge will be in place. According to the alert, the Bay City Department of Public Works closed the righthand northbound lane for an expansion joint repair. The lane closure may take a few days, according to the alert, but the left-hand northbound lane is expected to remain open. No firm timeline is available for when the closure will be lifted.
BAY CITY, MI
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh closing sidewalk on Meadow Street Bridge for repairs

Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure announced Thursday they will be closing a portion of the sidewalk on Meadow Street Bridge for repairs. The bridge, located in the city’s East Liberty and Larimer neighborhoods, spans Negley Run Boulevard. Officials are closing the northeast sidewalk to accommodate necessary repairs,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hickory, NC
Hickory, NC
Government
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Bridges in Dire Need of Repairs

Fetters Mill Bridge in Bryn Athyn decorated for Christmas.Image via Montgomery County Planning Commission. More than 100 bridges in Montgomery County have deteriorated so badly that they have been categorized as being in poor condition – the lowest assessment category – on last year’s National Bridge Inventory published by the Federal Highway Administration, write Kevin Crowe and Doug Caruso for USA Today.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Traffic Accident#Ncdot
WSOC Charlotte

Troopers: Woman killed in crash on I-77 in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — One person died in a single-car crash on Interstate 77 in Iredell County on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said they responded before 1:30 p.m. for a 2001 Ford Explorer that had collided with the concrete median barrier and overturned several times while traveling southbound on I-77 near the Brawley School Road exit in Mooresville.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WJBF

Gallery | CSRA Tornado & Storm Damage

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – Tornadoes have touched down in Allendale Tuesday evening leaving significant damage to the community. As you can see, roofs are missing, power lines and trees are down. We have a crew in Allendale at this time. We’re also monitoring damage in Swainsboro. A large number of Swainsboro residents are without power […]
ALLENDALE, SC
Mount Airy News

Driver identified in US-52 fatality

A West Virginia man was killed early Tuesday morning when a tractor-trailer travelling southbound collided with the rollback tow truck on site to assist his disabled vehicle. Surry County officials say the multi-car crash on US-52 overnight resulted in a partial closure of the highway near Pilot Mountain. Jeff Vickers...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBTW News13

Crews contain 20-acre fire in Horry County that prompted authorities to recommend evacuations

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fast-moving 20-acre fire near Highway 22 between Conway and Longs that prompted authorities to recommend evacuations has been contained, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR said Tuesday evening that units had cleared the scene but that smoke was expected to remain visible. Authorities are continuing to monitor the […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
ReporterHerald.com

Loveland: I-25 and U.S. 34 to close Tuesday night for bridge work

Interstate 25 under the U.S. 34 bridge — and U.S. 34 over the highway — will be closed Tuesday night to Wednesday morning for bridge reconstruction that is part of an I-25 expansion plan. The stretch of I-25 from Windsor to Harmony Road will be closed to all...
LOVELAND, CO
WOWT

Omaha street to close for sewer repairs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of California Street is closed for repairs for the remainder of the week. According to the City of Omaha Public Works Department, starting Tuesday, California Street will be closed between 47th and 48th street for sewer repairs. The repairs are being conducted by the...
OMAHA, NE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
84K+
Followers
94K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy