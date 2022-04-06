ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke

By The Associated Press
KEYC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota prosecutors have declined to file charges against a Minneapolis police SWAT team officer who fatally shot Amir Locke while executing an early...

www.keyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Teen died experimenting with drugs at friend’s house, Missouri cops say. Two charged

Months after a 13-year-old was found dead at a friend’s house in Missouri, police say two adult men have been charged with endangering the welfare of two children. Police were called to the Washington home on Sunday, Aug. 29 and told that the boy was unresponsive, according to a March 22 Facebook post. When officers arrived, they found Zackary A. Foster dead in an upstairs bedroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WILX-TV

Shiawassee County woman faces killing, torturing animals charges after dead dogs found behind locked door

BANCROFT, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is facing felony charges after the remains of her dogs were reportedly found in a rental home in December. According to authorities, an animal cruelty complaint was made to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office in December. The complaint was made by someone who said they had found two dead dogs behind a padlocked door at a Bancroft home.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Knock Warrant#Minneapolis Police#The Warrant#Ap#Swat#The Associated Press
truecrimedaily

Woman locks boyfriend in suitcase, charged with murder - TCDPOD

Missing 15-month-old Tennessee girl Evelyn Boswell was last seen in December, but an Amber Alert was not issued until last week (2:23). Evelyn’s mom has been arrested for filing false reports. Evelyn’s grandma and her grandma’s boyfriend were also arrested, all held in the same jail. In Florida, a drunken game of hide-and-seek allegedly led to the death of Jorge Torres Jr., locked in a suitcase and recorded by his girlfriend as he suffocated (18:12). She's charged with murder. Defense attorney Alison Triessl co-hosts.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS News

A snake is eyed as the culprit in man's death until cops realize it can't pull a trigger

Montgomery County Coroner Dave Colbert's job usually entails him showing up at a crime scene after the action has subsided. But in the warm early evening hours of June 8, 2017, Colbert responded to a 911 call of a male victim believed to be dead by snakebite, and he said he proceeded to walk into one of the most bizarre and dangerous death scenes of his 20-year career as a coroner. "Someone being killed by a snake is not something that happens every day, especially in Missouri," Colbert says.
NEW FLORENCE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bossip

Cops Kill People: No Charges Will Be Filed Against Chicago Officers Who Gunned Down Adam Toledo And Anthony Alvarez

Chicago Cops Won’t Be Charged In Adam Toledo And Anthony Alvarez Shooting Deaths. The families of Adam Toldeo and Anthony Alvarez will have to fight tooth and nail to get justice for their loved ones because the city of Chicago damn sure isn’t going to give them any. According to a new report from NBC Chicago, there will be no charges filed against the two officers who killed the the 13-year-old and the 22-year-old. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced said yesterday, “This is a somber announcement. There are no winners in this very tragic situation.”
CHICAGO, IL
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
The Independent

More videos released in fatal South Carolina police shooting

A sheriff's department in South Carolina released more body camera footage Wednesday of the fatal shooting of a man who lunged at officers with a piece of wood after the man's family called for their release and an independent investigation.The new video from the Richland County Sheriff's Department showed an extra minute before the Saturday shooting in which Irvin D. Moorer Charley's mother askes an officer to “get that (expletive) out of my house" and the deputy notes cuts on her arm.Connie Craig's tone changed immediately when her son suddenly comes out of the house with a piece...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy