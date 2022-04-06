Trolls LIVE! coming to Shea’s Performing Arts Center

Trolls LIVE! is coming to Buffalo and will take over Shea’s Performing Arts Center May 7 and May 8.

There will be four shows across the two days, tickets are on sale now and start at $15 and can be purchased here .

"The world of the Trolls comes alive in this totally interactive, story-rich musical celebration of everything the Trolls love – singing, dancing, rainbows, glitter and plenty of hugs. The extravaganza utilizes the latest in scenic projection, puppetry and media technology, and features a host of special effects and interactive surprises," a release says.