ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Trolls LIVE! coming to Shea’s Performing Arts Center

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBs3a_0f18Svg400

Trolls LIVE! is coming to Buffalo and will take over Shea’s Performing Arts Center May 7 and May 8.

There will be four shows across the two days, tickets are on sale now and start at $15 and can be purchased here .

"The world of the Trolls comes alive in this totally interactive, story-rich musical celebration of everything the Trolls love – singing, dancing, rainbows, glitter and plenty of hugs. The extravaganza utilizes the latest in scenic projection, puppetry and media technology, and features a host of special effects and interactive surprises," a release says.

Comments / 1

Related
Black Hills Pioneer

Matthew's Opera House & Arts Center

The Matthews Opera House is cultural gem embodying the elegance of its historic past and the modern amenities of a restored theatre. Built in 1906, this “crown jewel” of Spearfish resides in its original location on Main Street, having been kept intact for a full century. The Matthews...
SPEARFISH, SD
WNDU

‘The Terry Bradshaw Show’ coming to Morris Performing Arts Center for 525 Foundation’s annual gala

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 525 Foundation is getting ready for its annual gala coming up in May. And this year, it’s bigger than ever!. It’s a big event to help with all the work the 525 Foundation does in our community after the Savage family lost two sons to an accidental drug overdose in 2015. The family is very close with NFL icon Terry Bradshaw after his wife, Tammy, lost a son to a drug overdose.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Broadway in Orlando: See which shows are coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts announced its Broadway season lineup on Friday. The season will include eight new and two previously announced shows, including “Hamilton,” “SIX,” “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical,” “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Chicago,” “My Fair Lady” and “Beetlejuice.”
ORLANDO, FL
96.1 The Breeze

The Best Shows Coming To Shea’s This Year

Every year Shea's releases the list of plays and musicals for the year. The announcement came out today and there are some you're not going to want to miss. The announcement was made on their website this afternoon!. On the list this year are:. The Prom. Tina - The Tina...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Trolls
Lancaster Online

Performing arts exhibit, open house set at J.P. McCaskey High School Alumni Center

J.P. McCaskey High School has a long history of celebrating the performing arts, and a distinguished list of alumni who have made professional contributions in the field. These aspects of the Lancaster city high school’s decades-long performing arts history will be on exhibit during a free two-day open house being held later this week in the school’s Alumni Center.
LANCASTER, PA
2 On Your Side

Shea's unveils 2022-2023 Broadway Series

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shea's Performing Arts Center announced its full Broadway lineup for the 2022-2023 theatre season. Shea's made the announcement Wednesday afternoon on its official Facebook page. The M&T Bank 2022-23 Broadway Series at Shea’s will include:. "The Prom," Sept. 27 - Oct. 2, 2022. "Tina –...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy