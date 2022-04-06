ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Inward, outward, forward - Daniel Pink presents new book and research on regret

wamc.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEverybody has regrets, Daniel H. Pink explains in "The Power of Regret" (Riverhead Books). They’re a universal and healthy part of being human. And understanding how regret works...

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

How Narcissists View Their Romantic Partners

Those low in narcissism tend to enhance their partner early in their relationship, but high narcissists don't. Narcissistic individuals, particularly men, tended to have partners who viewed them especially positively early in the relationship. The partners of narcissists may be missing out on the key relationship benefits of being enhanced.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Are you emotionally intelligent? Take this test to find out

Emotional intelligence can reveal a lot about a person's personality and now there's a new test to measure this by reading a robot's face.Nikola the android has been created by Japanese researchers at the RIKEN Guardian Robot Project and it can successfully convey six of the basic human emotions.From a raise or furrowing of an eyebrow to a smile or stare down, Nikola is able to express happiness, sadness, fear, anger, surprise and disgust.This is thanks to 29 pneumatic actuators built into Nikola's face which are able to control a network of artificial muscles, and so Nikola is able to...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How Narcissistic Negativism Taints Relationships

Narcissism is one of the single most important concepts we think about in trying to understand ourselves and others. As they ask in the computer world, is it a feature or a bug? In fact, it's both! Most of us are somewhere in between feature and bug, which usually works well enough to get us through the day, balancing our own needs with those of others without splitting into all-good or all-bad (what psychoanalysts call "part-object" relationships, rather than whole, full ones).
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Letting Go of a Relationship: Is Grief a Disorder?

Responses to loss are as distinctive as the individuals who experience them. Diagnoses such as prolonged grief may encourage the misunderstanding that grief is something we need to get over. Navigating through the grief of loss may be far more complicated if we are involved in a soul mate relationship...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel H. Pink
Terri Kozlowski

Are You Being Diligent in Clearly Living As Your Authentic Self?

To live an authentic life, you must be diligent each day to your goal of living your truth. Diligence leads to you being yourself.Terri Kozlowski. Once you are dedicated to being authentically you, then the conscious effort of being diligent takes hold. What do I mean by diligence? I believe it’s the ability to focus carefully on your goal, persistently, while being fully engaged with enthusiasm.
UV Cavalier Daily

What does it mean to have self respect?

In my most recent lecture for “Measure, Management and Motivate,” Prof. Gary Ballinger assigned our class Joan Didion’s 1961 essay “On Self Respect,” a piece featured in her book of essays “Slouching Towards Bethlehem.” I had not anticipated my introduction to Didion’s work coming in an elective course for the Leadership minor in the McIntire School of Commerce — somehow the unexpected fashion of our meeting only heightened my intrigue in Didion. As someone who considers myself to be a self-respecting person, I was curious and eager to hear what Didion had to say about such an expansive and important concept.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outward#American
Daily Mail

BBC viewers left squirming after Robert Maxwell's secretary reveals he and daughter Ghislaine would converse by 'meowing' at each other like cats for minutes at a time

BBC viewers were left squirming after Robert Maxwell's secretary revealed how he and Ghislaine would greet each other by 'meowing' like cats in a new documentary. Former Mirror Group secretary Carol Bragoli appeared in the first episode of House of Maxwell last night, where she opened up about the media tycoon's bizarre conversations with his daughter.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Psychology
psychologytoday.com

Managing Shame, Guilt, and Self-Esteem in Negotiations

Confidence is key in negotiations. Women in particular are subject to shaming and other emotionally subversive strategies in negotiations. Authenticity is an issue in deciding whether one brings "masculine" or "feminine" energy to the table. Until relatively recently, negotiation experts and academics rarely talked about the role of emotion. Their...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

The new Breastcancer.org thinks beyond pink

Organizations like Susan G. Komen have transformed the diagnosis of breast cancer into a global movement. Come October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, pink will take over the world again in cross-branded partnerships to promote breast cancer awareness. But the much smaller Breastcancer.org isn’t an awareness organization. The nonprofit, started more...
CANCER
moneytalksnews.com

Money Can’t Buy Love, but Sharing It Strengthens Relationships

Money can’t buy love, but getting on the same page about finances can lead to a longer-lasting, healthier relationship, according to a new study. Couples who share financial accounts build a stronger bond and interact in ways that are “more positive, stable and safe,” according to researchers at Cornell University’s Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Phys.org

Disbelief in human evolution linked to greater prejudice and racism

A disbelief in human evolution was associated with higher levels of prejudice, racist attitudes and support of discriminatory behavior against Blacks, immigrants and the LGBTQ community in the U.S., according to University of Massachusetts Amherst research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. Similarly, across the globe—in 19...
SCIENCE
Fast Company

Learning the right lessons from startup culture

Businesses looking to build a culture of innovation often encourage their employees to act like entrepreneurs. What they usually mean is that they want a conveyor belt of innovative, high-impact ideas ready for market—a sort of internal incubator program. It’s based on a vision of entrepreneurs as people who love taking big bets, who swing for the bleachers and either connect or happily take away the learnings to apply to their next at-bat. They imagine risk-embracing folks who are all about failing fast, failing forward, and failing better.
ECONOMY
psychologytoday.com

The Top 5 Predictors of Relationship Quality

Researchers analyzed data from over 11,000 couples to identify which factors best predict relationship quality. Perceived partner commitment, appreciation, sexual satisfaction, perceived partner satisfaction, and conflict were the top 5 predictors. Partner reports of the relationship and individual differences such as demographics and personality added little additional knowledge. Change in...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy