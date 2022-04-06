ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Gets brief spring taste of majors

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Mayer picked up five plate appearances for the Red Sox this spring, going 0-for-4 with a walk...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 The Ticket

Red Sox -Yankees Opening Day Postponed Until Friday

After the lockout and delayed start of the 2022 Baseball Season, I guess we can wait 1 more day for the Red Sox to begin play! Opening Day, scheduled for Thursday, April 7th has been postponed because of the threat of inclement weather. Friday, April 8th was a scheduled off-day...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

Who Will Lead The Red Sox In Home Runs In 2022?

BOSTON (CBS) — Dingers. Long balls. Round trippers. It doesn’t matter what you call them, people love home runs. And the Red Sox should hit plenty of them once again in 2022. Boston mashed 219 homers last season, leading to a lot of rides in that laundry cart of theirs. That total was good for 10th in baseball and sixth in the American League. The Red Sox going to have to hit even more to keep up with the arms — or rather, bats — race in the AL East, with the Jays, Yankees and Rays all going yard more than Boston last season....
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Travis Shaw: Secures roster spot

Shaw's contract was selected by the Red Sox on Thursday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports. Shaw joined the Red Sox as a non-roster invitee and has secured what will likely be a bench spot in Boston. The last time Shaw finished with an above-average batting line was 2018, though he did post a 122 wRC+ in a tiny sample of 48 plate appearances for the Red Sox last year after struggling earlier in the season with the Brewers.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox lose Ralph Garza Jr. on waivers to Rays

Garza Jr., who celebrated his 28th birthday on Wednesday, was originally claimed off waivers by the Sox on March 24 after being designated for assignment by the Twins two days prior. Boston immediately optioned Garza Jr. to Triple-A Worcester upon acquiring him from Minnesota. The righty travelled with the WooSox...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox#The Red Sox#Low A
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza homers in first at-bat of 2022

Welcome back to another year of minor league recaps! For those new to Pinstripe Alley, we run through the minor league box scores of each Yankees affiliate on a daily basis. Triple-A Scranton is the lone team active at the moment, but the rest of the full-season clubs — Double-A Somerset, High-A Hudson Valley, and Low-A Tampa — will pick up play this weekend and in a couple months, we’ll have Rookie ball and Dominican Summer League, too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso: Exits early

Alonso exited Thursday's game against the Nationals after being hit by a pitch in the shoulder in the ninth inning, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. It initially appeared that Alonso was struck in the face, though the primary impact of the ball was to his shoulder. Though he exited with trainers, Alonso appeared to be fine and walked off the field under his own power. He was also spotted in the dugout after the incident with ice applied to his mouth, further confirmation that he dodged a serious injury. Nevertheless, it will be worth confirming that Alonso is in the lineup for Friday's game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Xander Bogaerts gives troubling update on Red Sox contract talks with free agency looming

Rafael Devers isn’t the only one currently at an impasse when it comes to contract negotiations with the Boston Red Sox. Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts told Bob Nightengale Thursday that he won’t be signing a new contract with the Red Sox before Opening Day. This is worrisome for the Red Sox considering the shortstop is able to opt out of his contract after this season and hit free agency.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Starting in spring finale

Kirilloff (knee) will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. Kirilloff was out of the lineup for the last two days with minor left knee soreness, but the injury doesn't look like it'll be anything that keeps him from playing when the Twins begin their regular season Thursday versus Seattle. The 24-year-old should be a mainstay in the lineup against right-handed pitching, seeing most of his work in left field, at first base or at designated hitter. Kirilloff showed intriguing potential as a rookie in 2021 with a .722 OPS across 231 plate appearances, but improving upon his elevated 48.8 percent groundball rate will be imperative for him to tap into the sort of power typically associated with a corner player.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rays' Colin Poche: Sent to Triple-A

Poche was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. While Poche won't be on the team to start the year, the Rays will rotate through their relievers with options throughout the season, so he should get his chance before too long. The lefty has missed the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and had an unimpressive 4.70 ERA in his 51.2-inning debut back in 2019, though that came with a strong 34.8 percent strikeout rate.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Rejoins major-league club

De La Cruz has made the Marlins' Opening Day roster, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. De La Cruz was sent down by the Marlins on March 26, but he'll ultimately be included on the Opening Day roster as a fourth outfielder. The 25-year-old appeared in 58 games for Miami last year and slashed .296/.356/.427 with five home runs, 19 RBI and 17 runs.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Robbie Ray: Mariners-Twins opener postponed

Ray and the Mariners won't face the Twins on Thursday after the Opening Day game for both teams was postponed due to inclement weather in Minnesota. The contest was rescheduled for Friday, which was originally an off day in the schedule amid the three-game series. Ray remains in line to start Friday's game, which will keep the other four members of the rotation on their normal pitching schedules. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner closed his first spring with the Mariners with a 4.61 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings over his three starts.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Red Sox finalize 2022 Opening Day roster: Travis Shaw, Hansel Robles make cut

The Red Sox have finalized their Opening Day roster for the start of the 2022 season, and they made some interesting moves in order to do so. First off, infielder Travis Shaw and right-hander Hansel Robles were both selected to the major-league roster, while righty Tyler Danish was optioned to Triple-A Worcester.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Eduard Bazardo: Designated for assignment

Bazardo was designated for assignment by Boston on Thursday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports. The move clears a roster spot for the Red Sox to add Travis Shaw to the 40-man roster. Bazardo threw just three MLB innings last season and gave up 11 earned runs in 11.1 frames at the Triple-A level.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Leading off on Opening Day

Ortega will lead off and serve as the designated hitter for the Cubs' Opening Day game against the Brewers on Thursday. Ortega's role seemed murky after the Cubs signed Seiya Suzuki in mid-March, as reports indicated Jason Heyward could spend time in center field. As it turns out, Heyward will indeed start in center, but Ortega nonetheless has a place in the lineup as the designated hitter. It will take more games to determine exactly how often Ortega will play this season, but the fact that he's serving as the leadoff man seemingly indicates that the Cubs view him as an important piece.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Slated to miss six weeks

Moniak has been diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his right wrist and will miss approximately six weeks to begin the regular season, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Moniak was initially diagnosed with a bruised hand after being hit by a pitch during his final at-bat of spring training, but he's dealing with a more significant injury that will force him to miss at least a month and a half. Since Odubel Herrera (oblique) will begin the year on the injured list, Matt Vierling should serve as the Phillies' primary center fielder early in the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy