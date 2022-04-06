ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Primark Opens New Store in Milan’s City Center

By Alice Monorchio
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11XUVq_0f18RwWa00

Click here to read the full article.

GONE SHOPPING: Irish fast-fashion retailer Primark opened the doors to its first Milan store, located in Via Torino, just a 10-minute walk away from the city’s Duomo cathedral, on Wednesday.

The Primark Store is the first store to be opened in the city’s center, but it has two units in the Arese shopping center “Il Centro” and in the Rozzano district, both towns in the suburban areas of Milan .

More from WWD

“We are delighted and proud to occupy such a privileged position in the heart of the Milanese shopping district,” said Luca Giuffreda, head of Primark in Italy , in a statement. “Our Italian customers have welcomed us with open arms from the very beginning and we are sure they will love the structure and design of this new store, not to mention the wide range they can choose from.”

The Primark store is spread over several floors: on the ground floor, customers will be able to find the women’s section, the first floor is dedicated to cosmetics, the second floor hosts furniture for the house, on the third floor is the child section, and the fourth and fifth floors are reserved for employees.

The venue will house the national offices of Primark Italia and the showrooms, which will be reserved for press.

In addition to the brand’s standard clothing line, the Milan store will offer products from the “ Primark Cares” line, reflecting the retailer’s commitment to making fashion more sustainable, but also accessible.

Milan’s mayor Giuseppe Sala said of the opening that “during this difficult period, opening a new store, offering job opportunities, requires more courage and trust than usual: therefore Primark deserves a warm welcome. I am sure that the Milanese citizens will be able to give it the right greeting to this important Irish brand famous for its great fashion at affordable prices.”

The structure will employ more than 400 workers, ranging from sales support figures, visual merchandisers, and human resources officers.

There are existing Primark stores in Rome, Catania, Brescia and Verona, and the company is planning openings in Turin, Bologna, Caserta, Venice and Chieti.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Selfridges Opens Supermarket of Tomorrow With an Eco Bent

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — On Wednesday, Selfridges is giving its now-iconic The Corner Shop space a spring update with the opening of Supermarket, a four-week pop-up that imagines the earth-conscious shop of the future. The space allows customers to watch products of tomorrow being made up close, as the 2.3 meters tall 3D printing machine ABB IRB 5700, first showcased on the world stage at COP26 last year, is put right at the center, and to discover how innovative products made from atmospheric carbon, mushroom and pineapple leathers are created.More from WWDSelfridges unveils Europe's FAO Schwarz...
RETAIL
WWD

Zegna Sees Return of the Suit — But With Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Zegna’s higher positioning is paying off. Its single brand in the pure luxury leisurewear range is attracting existing and new customers, with “no resistance to the higher prices,” said chairman and chief executive officer Gildo Zegna, who also believes the company will benefit from a strong return to suiting and made to order — also in the more casual range.More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritaineErmenegildo Zegna Men's Spring 2022Ermenegildo Zegna Men's Fall 2021 The U.S. and the United Arab Emirates have been responding well to the rebranding of the...
APPAREL
WWD

Fenwick Makes 40 Million Pound Investment in Newcastle Flagship

Click here to read the full article. NEW IN NEWCASTLE: Long overshadowed by its bigger, splashier rivals Selfridges, Harrods and Harvey Nichols, British department store Fenwick is stepping into the limelight as it marks 140 years in business. To mark the occasion, the family-owned business is investing 40 million pounds over the next five years in the refurbishment of its Newcastle, England flagship, adding two new atria and renovating the beauty hall and accessories area.More from WWDEdeline Lee RTW Fall 2022Paul Smith RTW Spring 2022Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2022 The retailer has already begun work to upgrade the historic facade of the...
BUSINESS
WWD

Borsalino Makes Retail Debut in the U.S. With Bal Harbour Pop-up

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Borsalino is hitting the U.S. with its first retail outpost Stateside. The storied hatmaker is opening a seasonal pop-up shop inside Miami’s Bal Harbour luxury mall, which will remain open through the end of July.More from WWDInside the Nespresso x Chiara Ferragni Temporary Café in MilanHaney, Tyler Ellis and Adina Reyter Open Brentwood Pop-UpLondon Fashion Week Spring 2019 Shopping and Food Scene The 753-square-foot space features backlit, beehive-like displays on the two side walls and central counters combining glass and wood. The subdued dove-gray space under soft lighting is peppered with panels bearing...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giuseppe Sala
Person
Salvatore Ferragamo
WWD

Pitti Uomo Going It Alone, Lipstick Looks Glossy, Scotch & Soda Expands

Click here to read the full article. ON ITS OWN: Signaling a return to pre-pandemic normality, Pitti Immagine said Wednesday that the upcoming edition of the menswear trade show Pitti Uomo is going solo. The event showcasing the spring 2023 men’s collections will take place from June 14 to 17 as a stand-alone event, discontinuing the recent tradition of combining it with the Pitti Bimbo and Pitti FIlati fairs dedicated to childrenswear and yarn-makers, respectively.More from WWDBackstage at Dior Men's Fall 2022Front row at Dior Men's Fall 2022Dior Men Men's Fall 2022 At the onset of the COVID-19 health emergency, the Florentine...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Emma Mulholland on Holiday Launches Denim for the First Time

Emma Mulholland on Holiday, the cult-loved label previously known as Holiday The Label, has launched denim for the first time. Arriving after over a year in the making, the capsule is comprised of two jean styles based on the brand’s already-loved trousers. “We always want to create pieces that you love and cherish for years to come,” Emma Mulholland shared in a press release. “Denim is very versatile and long-lasting. We wanted to make a great fitting piece that you can wear for many seasons and pair back with a range of different styles. It will be a great investment for our customers and a nice offering for those who need a staple.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Fila Teams With Barneys for Footwear Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Fila and Barneys New York have had a long history of collaborating on apparel and footwear collections, and on Tuesday, the latest fruits of their relationship will drop. The sports brand and the retailer are partnering on a limited-edition footwear collection featuring six styles for men and women. The Barneys New York x Fila collection features classic silhouettes in muted tones as well as chunky silhouettes in bright colors.More from WWDHoliday Windows 20196 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 2019Saks Hosts Cocktail for Olivier Rousteing at Le Chalet “Barneys is a brand with rich...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Runways#City Center#Milan#Fashion Design#Primark Opens New Store#Irish#The Primark Store#Arese#Italian#Primark Italia
WWD

Balenciaga and Crocs Team on New ‘Pool’ Style

Click here to read the full article. Balenciaga and Crocs are teaming once again for a new style that merges both brands’ design aesthetics. The design label and footwear brand are collaborating on the Balenciaga Crocs Pool style, a sandal-like Crocs clog with a rounded platform sole that comes in pink, black, green, white and yellow. The style is stamped with the Balenciaga logo.More from WWDBalenciaga RTW Fall 2022Breakout Style Star Julia Fox's Best Style MomentsFront row at Balenciaga RTW Spring 2022 This is the latest collaboration to come from Balenciaga and Crocs. Last year, Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia debuted a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Telfar Is Opening Its First Flagship Store In New York City

Founder Telfar Clemens announced the news during a radio appearance. Culture-favorite bag and clothing line Telfar is opening its first flagship store in New York City. The brand’s founder and designer Telfar Clemens shared the news during an appearance on the radio show The Breakfast Club. “There is one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Teen Vogue

Best Street Style From Tokyo Fashion Week — See Photos

When it comes to fashion weeks, all eyes are usually on the "Big Four." However, if you are looking for street style inspo, there’s way more to see out there. Paris, Milan, London, and New York will always deliver but if you are looking to step outside of your comfort zone, you need to broaden your horizons — quite literally. We’ve already seen the power of Scandi street style fashion at Copenhagen Fashion Week, and now Tokyo Fashion Week is serving up some serious street style inspo, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Veja’s New Collab With Mansur Gavriel Utilizes Rice Waste, Biomaterials

Click here to read the full article. French sneaker label Veja has a signature minimal style, and so does recent collaborator Mansur Gavriel. The brands’ aesthetics collide in a collection that dropped in U.S. stores and online Thursday. The footwear pair made four eye-popping colorways — inspired by the rainbow — of Veja’s bestselling Campo shoe silhouette.More from WWDMade in GermanyPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Saturation was key to the collaboration. Celeste is a pool blue; Rosa has a rose-toned wash; Sunshine, a vibrant yellow, and Crema, a creamy shade. The line is priced...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

Coming to Fifth Avenue, a Swarovski Flagship

Click here to read the full article. Swarovski has signed a lease to open a flagship on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue next year, WWD has learned. To be located at 680 Fifth Avenue by 54th Street, the two-level flagship will be 14,000 square feet, with more than 150 feet of double-height wraparound exposure and frontage, and is scheduled to open in November 2023.More from WWDPhotos of Loren Gray's Jewelry Line, &always31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for the Fashion-MindedParis Designer Christmas Trees Unveiled Swarovski previously had a store at 696 Fifth Avenue, which closed and was not considered a flagship, according to the company. “The flagship...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Notre-Dame Augmented Exhibition Opens in Paris

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Notre-Dame might not yet be reopened, but people can now virtually visit the cathedral and plunge into its 850 years of history, thanks to an augmented exhibition that’s just been unveiled in the French capital. “Notre-Dame de Paris,” a show sponsored by L’Oréal, is being held at the Collège des Bernardins in the city’s fifth district, from April 7 to July 17. The exhibit, designed and created by Histovery, is open to the public and free of charge.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewL'Oréal RTW Spring 2019 People can...
ENTERTAINMENT
WWD

Galia Lahav Unveils First New York Flagship

Click here to read the full article. The business of bridal is as competitive as any Olympic sport. Israeli brand Galia Lahav is going for gold as a slew of professional athletes were recently swept up in its glittering universe. In January, tennis pro Sloane Stephens walked down the aisle at the St. Regis in Bal Harbour wearing a plunging lace ballgown courtesy of the brand’s head designer, Sharon Sever. In March, gymnast Simone Biles and track and field star Tara Davis revealed they, too, will wed in custom Lahav creations. Both athletes made the announcement via Instagram, posing with a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Cyril Lancelin Converts Coach’s Tabby Bag Into Interactive Installation

Click here to read the full article. A giant inflatable installation inspired by Coach’s plushy Pillow Tabby bag is taking over London’s Soho Square from Thursday to Sunday. Designed by French artist Cyril Lancelin, the soft pink pillow-like installation, called “Coach Pillow Experience,” also comes with an augmented reality treasure hunt.More from WWDPhotos of Coach's Mother's Day CampaignCoach NYFW After PartyThe Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Spring 2018 No bags will be physically shoppable on-site, but there will be QR codes around the structure that will direct visitors to Coach’s e-commerce site to complete the purchase. Stuart Vevers, creative director of Coach, said Pillow...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy