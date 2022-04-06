ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Rogers Police identify man accused of exposing himself to woman in Hobby Lobby

By Jacob Smith
 1 day ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE : Rogers Police says the man has been identified.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Police shared on their Facebook page Wednesday photos of a man they say is suspected of exposing himself to a woman inside the Promenade Hobby Lobby Tuesday afternoon.

According to the post, around 1:20 p.m., a woman reported to a store manager the man shown in the photos below had exposed himself to her before leaving the area in a silver passenger car.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12yRdt_0f18QaST00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGFWm_0f18QaST00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSqBG_0f18QaST00

If you know the identity of the male in the picture, contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141, attn Detective Wiens.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

