BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police took a 38-year-old into custody after they say he stabbed a 33-year-old. Police say Derek Carda of Bismarck was arrested in connection to a stabbing at a North Washington Street apartment Tuesday evening. They say Carda was found at the scene and the victim was later located at a hotel. The victim was treated at the hospital for three stab wounds.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO