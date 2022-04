The bakery said to have Minnesota's best donuts is open once again, with its original owner back at the helm following an abandoned sale. Lindstrom Bakery closed abruptly over the weekend, per a shocking announcement from buyers-to-be Angie and Eric Richey. They'd made a bid for the shop after its previous owner, Bernie Coulombe, put it on the market last fall. On Feb. 1, 2022, the Richeys celebrated an initial launch, operating under a "temporary agreement" as the sale moved toward its close.

