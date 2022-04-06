ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Newton mother arrested after leading police on 130-mph chase with 5-month-old son in back seat

By Tom Regan, WSB-TV
 1 day ago
Barbara Wright (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Newnan police have arrested a woman they say sped away from a traffic stop and led police on a 130-mph chase with her 5-month-old son in the car.

The incident started on March 30 on Bullsboro Drive when police tried to pull over a car that had crossed the center line twice, nearly hitting other cars. Police attempted to stop the driver for failure to maintain lane and for not having working tail lights.

Police said that the driver, 22-year-old Barbara Ann Marie Wright, sped away from police and got onto I-85, where she led police on a chase at speeds of up to 130-mph.

She eventually got off the highway and drove to a home, where officers were able to take her into custody.

Wright said she fled from police because she had a warrant in Fayette County.

Police found that Wright’s 5-month-old son was in his car seat in the back seat of the car. He was taken into custody by family members.

And officer arresting Wright smelled alcohol on her breath and attempted to do a field sobriety check but wasn’t able to do it due to Wright’s “extremely excited state.”

She later registered a blood-alcohol level of .108 at the jail.

Wright was charged with DUI, attempting to elude police, endangering a child, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, speeding, improper lane change, no tail lights, no insurance, violating her learner’s permit and open container.

Louise Giddens
1d ago

She's right where she needs to be in jail! she could kill someone innocent!

