The River Valley Media Group has partnered with Festival Foods, Farmland Bacon and Copeland Park & Events Center to bring Bacon Fest to La Crosse on May 7 at Loggers Field. Food vendors will gather at Loggers Field, offering samples of their best bacon dish or overall bacon in this family friendly event, with trophies awarded to vendors in each category. There will be a Fan’s Favorite division, as voted on by all attendees as well as a Judge’s Choice in each category as voted upon by a panel of local judges.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO