Iron County, WI

Body of UW-Health surgeon found in northern Wisconsin

By Devin Willems
 1 day ago

GURNEY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Cardiothoracic Surgery Fellow at UW-Health was found dead in Iron County after she made the nearly five-hour trip from Middleton to do some hiking.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office , on March 30 around 12 p.m., they got a teletype from the Middleton Police Department regarding a missing/overdue woman who didn’t return from a hiking trip. The woman was Kelsey Musgrove, MD.

Musgrove’s last contact was when she reached the Potato River Falls in Gurney on March 26. Authorities were given a description of her vehicle and were asked to check the Potato River Falls area.

The vehicle was reportedly found in the parking area at the Potato River Falls. Search efforts started in the surrounding areas. An extensive ground, air and water search was done throughout Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.

Resources of an estimated 25 external agencies were used during the search.

Officials say that on April 3 around 11:25 a.m., Musgrove’s body was found in an area near the Potato River Falls. An investigation on the cause of death is ongoing.

Foul play is reportedly not suspected at this time.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

