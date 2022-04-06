Nets' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles in win

In the hours following the death of the Lakers’ postseason hopes, head coach Frank Vogel (who could be coaching his last games with the Purple and Gold), took some time to speak candidly on what went wrong. In an exclusive interview with The Athletic, he did not hold any...
According to a report from James Edwards of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons are interested in adding PG Jalen Brunson during the offseason. Outside of Doncic, the Dallas roster is absent of stars. It just carries really good role players. Jalen Brunson is a tremendous secondary ballhandler who can create his own shot, is a terrific spot-up shooter and possesses great basketball instincts. He’s also a free agent this summer, and the Pistons have real interest in him, per sources. Brunson next to Cunningham would be one difficult backcourt to deal with offensively and would look nearly identical to how Doncic and Brunson play together.
Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
Memphis Grizzlies (55-24, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-33, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Denver Nuggets' 116-97 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Nuggets are 28-22 in Western Conference games. Denver...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points, including 12 in the third quarter as Washington took control, and the Wizards pulled away for a 132-114 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Rui Hachimura tied a season-high with 21 points and Daniel Gafford had 24 points and...
The Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors are set to face each other for the fourth and final time during the regular season on Thursday night. Considering the Sixers currently place fourth in the Eastern Conference, and the Raptors are sitting in the fifth seed, Thursday's game could look like a preview of the first round of the playoffs for both teams.
Here’s a suggestion: Just give the Sixth Man of the Year trophy to Tyler Herro already. The high-scoring guard had another stellar performance off the bench on Tuesday night, leading the Miami Heat to a 144-115 drubbing of the Charlotte Hornets. Herro scored a career-high 35 points in 34 minutes. He shot an efficient 11-of-18 from the floor, including 6-of-10 three-pointers, and added six rebounds and three assists.
Johnson (illness) was waived by the Nets on Thursday, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. Despite Johnson being in the rotation all year -- 19.2 minutes per game in 62 appearances -- he'll be waived to allow Kessler Edwards to be signed to a full deal, as two-way players can't play in the play-in tournament. Still, it's a surprising move given the other frontcourt players on Brooklyn not seeing minutes lately -- namely, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 23 points in 29 minutes against his former team and the New Orleans Pelicans moved closer to clinching a home play-in game with a 127-94 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Jonas Valanciunas, who returned from a sore right...
Curry logged 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 110-98 victory over New York. Across two games in a Nets uniform against the Knicks, Curry has knocked down nine of 16 threes while recording a plus-45 in the box score. Curry's playing time has increased and stabilized over his past four games, likely symbolizing his strong role heading into postseason play.
New Orleans Pelicans (36-44, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (55-25, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts New Orleans trying to extend its nine-game home winning streak. The Grizzlies are 10-5 against division opponents. Memphis is the Western Conference leader with 14.1 offensive rebounds per...
Zibanejad dished out two assists in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Penguins. Zibanejad assisted on Frank Vatrano's game-winning goal early in the second period and added another helper on Dryden Hunt's empty-netter. This was Zibanejad's first multi-point game since March 25 - his six-game stretch without such a performance had been the center's longest drought since a 10-game skid that ended Dec. 7. Despite the modest dip in production, Zibanejad's still averaging over a point per game this season with 73 in 72.
Q: Ira, when I hear all the talk about the Heat being so deep but having to stick with a nine-man rotation, I think that it is much more likely that we will ultimately through the playoffs end up with an 11-man rotation, when you consider injuries (both minor and more severe), should we make it to the NBA Finals. I believe that when it’s all said and done, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo ...
Monroe agreed Thursday with the Jazz on a rest-of-season contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. After Monroe's 10-day deal with Utah expired Wednesday, the team will be keeping him around on a more permanent basis to provide depth at center behind Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside. Between stops with Utah, Milwaukee, Washington and Minnesota this season, Monroe has appeared in 13 games while averaging 5.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.6 minutes.
New York Knicks rookie center Jericho Sims is a man of few words. He let his game do the talking. Sims did just that and delivered his first career double-double, providing the silver lining in New York Knicks’ 110-98 loss to across-the-river rival Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.
Led by Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell and the Toronto Raptors won the 2019 NBA Championship. Alongside Leonard and Paul George in Los Angeles, Powell believes the LA Clippers can do the same thing for years to come. The current LA Clippers roster took years to construct, but entering the 2022...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks edged the short-handed Boston Celtics 127-121 on Thursday night to take over second place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Bucks (50-30) scored the game’s final nine points to move a half-game ahead...
Adams had three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 overtime loss to the Jazz. While the Grizzlies came up short in overtime, Adams supplied a solid rebounds total while chipping in on defense and tying his season high with eight assists. He's now gone eight straight games without scoring in double figures, but Adams is averaging 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks in that span.
Comments / 0