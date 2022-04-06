ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign Police: Man dies after being stabbed repeatedly, suspect arrested

 1 day ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was reportedly stabbed multiple times outside a house just after midnight.

At around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Champaign Police were dispatched to a house on Peppermill Lane in response to a report of a possible stabbing.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 49-year-old man unresponsive outside a private residence, suffering from life-threatening wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The initial investigation suggests that a subject known to the victim attacked him outside the home. According to officers, the victim was struck with a blunt instrument and stabbed repeatedly with a knife before the offender fled the scene during the attack. Officers searched the area and the offender was eventually located not far from the residence.

An arrest has been made but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has additional information is encouraged to call police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. People who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives information, completes a tips information form and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

