I work at the cinema – I say the same things and it gets so boring… & don’t get me started on kids throwing popcorn

By Sarah Bull
 1 day ago
SHE gets access to all the latest movies and unlimited popcorn.

But there are several massive downsides to working in a cinema, including having to tell people multiple times a day that they "can't record in here".

A TikTok user has gone viral after opening up about the downsides of working in the cinema Credit: Tik Tok/ hazaroonie
She insisted she's not a fan of kids throwing popcorn or teens getting spicy in her screens Credit: Tik Tok/ hazaroonie

One woman took to TikTok to reveal the situations she gets sick of sorting out as a cinema employee.

"Working at the cinema (I do love my job)," she wrote.

As well as telling people off for trying to record the movies, she also has to regularly deal with kids throwing popcorn at the screen and teenager getting "spicy" in front of her.

Following her video, which has been viewed over 40,000 times, people took to the comments section to weigh in on her revelations.

"Its the yes I have the appropriate age for this movie but forgot my ID for me," one person wrote, to which the poster replied with laughing emojis.

"Or having to ask 15year olds for ID and feeling bad as no 15 year old has photo proof there 15 so you’ve got to decline them a ticket," another wrote.

"*complains about watching movies multiple times*" someone else added, with the cinema employee responding that she's seen Tom Holland's Uncharted six times.

"must be the only person working at a cinema that enjoys it lol," another wrote, to which someone else replied: "No I LOVE it! But I don’t have experiences like I see here on TikTok tho."

In another video, she shared the "things not do at the cinema", in which she once again slammed those who throw popcorn.

She also advised against "answering the phone, talking loudly and rustling through smuggled sweets".

The poster didn't reveal what cinema she works at in the videos.

However, she did say: "I love the people I work with and the cinema I work at is an independent business and most customers respect the place."

