Georgia and Texas storms with 100mph winds leave two dead as shock video shows moment tornado lands in South Carolina

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
 1 day ago

TWO people are dead after a series of severe storms with 100mph winds ripped through southern states affecting about 30million residents.

The powerful storms battered through the southern states of South Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia on Tuesday, leaving a path of destruction and death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wE1Fu_0f18MgKJ00
A powerful twister was captured on video during a series of severe storms on Tuesday Credit: Facebook/Trystan McCorkle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQDp2_0f18MgKJ00
A tractor was filled over by strong winds that battered through North Texas on Monday Credit: NBC DFW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47I850_0f18MgKJ00
Whitehouse, Texas, was slammed with 100mph winds Credit: Twitter/Mitch West
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xiz3_0f18MgKJ00
At least 33 tornadoes were reported in South Carolina and Mississippi on Tuesday evening Credit: Facebook/Trystan McCorkle

According to the National Weather Service, at least 33 reports of tornadoes were reported on Tuesday evening, stretching from South Carolina to Mississippi.

There were reports of two tornadoes in Georgia, resulting in one death.

The Bryan County Coroner confirmed the death to CNN but did not have any details about the victim or how they died.

Bryan County first responders said the twisters trapped several people in their homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sxra6_0f18MgKJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AylKK_0f18MgKJ00

Images on social media showed the devastation from the storms, including houses torn apart and trees uprooted in Pembroke.

Other photos showed overturned cars and power poles ripped from the ground.

Footage posted on social media shows a woman driving on Interstate 16 in Georgia near Savannah when she saw a tornado ahead.

TEXAS CHAOS

The second death was reported in Whitehouse, Texas, when a tree toppled onto the home of W. M. Soloman, 71.

Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley announced Soloman’s death and said trees fell on at least four other homes in the city.

Winds in the area were measured at 100 mph during the worst phase of the front, the mayor said.

The powerful storm comes after several Texas counties were slammed with severe thunderstorms and strong winds on Monday evening, leaving at least one dead.

In Monday's storm, a Johnson County man and his stepdaughter narrowly escaped after their RV trailer flipped over multiple times in their backyard.

Shaun Zeleny, 43, told WFAA his 17-year-old stepdaughter, Brittaney Deaton, was inside the family's RV in the backyard when the storm started picking up speed.

"I was going to stay in the trailer for the night; it's pretty much my home," Deaton said.

"I was sleeping, and I woke up scared because it started rocking really bad."

That's when Deaton tried to get out but couldn't, she said.

"The stairs leading to the door were in the way," Deaton said.

"I was trying to get out before she even called me. I was screaming on the phone. I couldn’t get out. I was terrified. And I felt like I was just trapped, like it was gonna roll with me in it. And I just thank God that I got out," she added.

When Zeleny rushed outside to help her, the RV or metal from rolled on top of them.

"He threw them out of the way, and I jumped down. But by the time we were trying to get to the house, the trailer had rolled over both him and me," Deaton explained to the outlet.

Amber Zeleny, Deaton's mother, said she watched in horror from the house.

"I'm standing at the front door watching everything, and I'm like 'oh my god,'" Amber said.

Amber said her husband was in the mud on his side - his nose, leg, and ribs were likely broken, the family said.

The mother told the outlet that neighbors rushed over to him to get him to safety as fast as possible.

"He was hurting so bad, and we were trying to get him help," Amber said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34GDck_0f18MgKJ00
Brittaney Deaton, left, comforts her mother Amber Zeleny after she narrowly escaped death during Monday's storm Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U7MfS_0f18MgKJ00
Strong winds flipped over Shaun Zeleny's RV trailer during Monday evening's storm in North Texas Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JO4Ba_0f18MgKJ00
Millions of North Texans experienced power outages Credit: NBCDFW

SOUTH CAROLINA

In South Carolina, WLTX meteorologist Cory Smith tweeted photos of an overturned vehicle outside a Walmart.

“Possible tornado damage near Manning from earlier this evening,” he wrote.

A video in Allendale showed a clear image of the haunting storm.

Brannon Deal shared the 32-second video on Facebook, narrating the horrific sight.

“What you’re seeing is a tornado in Allendale, South Carolina,” said Deal.

“We’ve watched it build around us…Lord help the ones that are in the path of that tornado right now.”

The Red Cross opened an emergency shelter in Allendale at the Allendale-Fairfax Elementary School.

According to the South Carolina Emergency Management, over a dozen homes in Allendale sustained damage, and at least three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAML1_0f18MgKJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWSdT_0f18MgKJ00

Officials said the severe weather affected about 30million people across the southeast.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, severe storms are possible again Wednesday across an area stretching from western Alabama to the western tip of the Carolinas, threatening additional 10million people in metro areas, including Atlanta; Birmingham, Alabama; and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33G0ba_0f18MgKJ00
About 30million people across the southeast were affected by Tuesday's storms Credit: Fox 4

