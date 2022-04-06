ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Most valuable McDonald’s happy meal toys revealed – do you have one worth up to $3,700?

By Elizabeth Barton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ji2Mi_0f18MHSG00

McDonald's knew what it was doing when it included free toys with every Happy Meal.

Today, they are selling on eBay in the thousands.

One of the highest-selling toys comes from the blockbuster movie Dukes of Hazzard.

It went for a staggering $3,700.

Others sell for more modest prices in the hundreds.

Recent sales hover around $100 to $400.

But when you consider these toys are free with a meal, the sales are pretty remarkable.

You probably found the plastic-wrapped piece underneath your Chicken McNugget meal, which costs about $2.49.

Any child of the 1990s would do well to check their collections for items in the list below.

These items have recently sold on eBay, each garnering multiple bids.

Dukes of Hazzard Happy Meal from 1982 - $3,705

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oFfQB_0f18MHSG00
The Dukes of Hazzard toy pulled in 30 bids on eBay Credit: EBay

When you ordered a Dukes of Hazzard Happy Meal from McDonald's in 1982, your meal came served in a car-shaped box.

There were five different car boxes all together.

The colors are bright and would normally be lit up from behind.

This piece pulled 30 bids on eBay - the final sale price was $3,705.99.

McDonald's Walt Disney 50th Anniversary Happy Meal Complete Set 2021 - $218

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TLSPv_0f18MHSG00
50 toys for Disney's 50th anniversary Credit: EBay

While the Dukes of Hazzard set was 40 years old, this toy sold in brand new condition.

The set marks Walt Disney's 50th anniversary and includes a full 50 toys.

This complete set in all original packaging sold for $217.50.

1990 McDonald's Carnival Happy Meal - $210

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sssTh_0f18MHSG00
It would have taken four Happy Meal purchases to collect this set of regular toys Credit: EBay

As the seller points out, this rare set includes four regular Carnival toys, which was McDonald's toy line in 1990.

It features the McDonald characters on various rides, of which the following were included in the eBay listing.

  • Ronald on Carousel
  • Grimace on Turn Around
  • Birdie on Swing
  • Hamburglar on Ferris Wheel

It sold for $210 on eBay in an unopened condition.

McDonald's Back to the Future Happy Meal - $187

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f1vZT_0f18MHSG00
Back to the Future was the top-grossing movie of 1985 Credit: EBay

Another favorite toy inspired by a movie recently sold for a hefty sum on eBay.

Pieces from this box are inspired by the time-traveling 17-year old kid played by Michael J. Fox.

It sold for $187.50.

1987 McDonald's The Real Ghostbusters Happy Meal - $162

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GgPWW_0f18MHSG00
These McDonald's happy meal toys recently sold for $162 on eBay Credit: EBay

"Who you gonna call?"

These pieces were used by McDonald's to promote The Real Ghostbusters, a TV show of the '80s.

According to the seller, it included four toys as well as the below items:

  • pencil case
  • pencil topper with green slimer
  • Ghostbusters pencil
  • pencil sharpener of Stay Puft marshmallow man
  • note pad

It sold for $162.

McDonald’s Berenstain Bears Happy Meal - $130

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15qrDV_0f18MHSG00
The treehouse shaped display for the Berenstain Bears toys was propped up in different locations to show the four toys Credit: EBay

This toy is based on the popular children's book series, "The Berenstain Bears," which was also made into a cartoon show.

The item that sold is not the toy, but rather the display.

Shaped exactly like the treehouse seen on TV, these displays were seen in McDonald's stores, not gifted with purchases.

The display sold for $130.27.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAML1_0f18MHSG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWSdT_0f18MHSG00

For more in collectibles, a rare Lincoln penny went in an eBay bidding war for $860.

Plus, check out a Jefferson cent that recently sold for more than $455 online.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Worst McDonald's Sandwich According To Almost 35% Of People

When a person wants to get a quality sandwich, McDonald's usually isn't the first place on the radar. Yet, it is agreed upon that some of its sandwiches are better than others. Its Crispy Chicken Sandwich, for example, is said to rival Chick-fil-A's "iconic" version. One Business Insider reviewer said...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Joel Eisenberg

Popular Chain Stores Scheduled to Close in 2022

From Kroger and its family of companies to dozens of other venerable chains, the forecast for 2022 is mixed at best. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Kroger.com, LoveMoney.com, Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, Fortune 500, and Offers.com.
LONG BEACH, CA
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Carnival#Chicken Mcnugget#Hazzard Happy Meal#Mcdonald
TheStreet

This New Pepsi Flavor Will Have You Drinking Soda for Breakfast

Long gone are the days of picking between a plain cola and its diet version — just since the start of 2022, cola with mocha, nitrogen-infused cola and cola that tastes like "starlight" have all been released by either Pepsi (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report or Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report in an effort to flex in front of competitors.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

We Finally Know Why Outback Steakhouse Is So Cheap

In March of 1988, Outback Steakhouse opened up the doors at its first location in Tampa, Fla. (via Outback Steakhouse). Just a few decades later, the company has expanded into nearly 700 locations across the United States. With a meaty-heavy menu that focuses on several cuts of grilled and specially seasoned steak, Outback has amassed a reputation for hearty meals.
TAMPA, FL
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts for 4 Straight Days

We have already reached the part of March where March Madness turns into March disappointment in busted brackets. Krispy Kreme is celebrating brackets of all kinds starting on March 24. You can drop into your local Krispy Kreme, flash your busted or booming bracket, and get a little reward for, well, I'm not sure. Caring about brackets, I guess? No matter the reason, there's a free donut in it for you.
RESTAURANTS
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds Something It Only Had 3 Tines in 24 Years

No McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report product causes a stir quite like the elusive Szechuan Sauce. Launched in 1998 to promote the Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report movie Mulan, the sauce quickly disappeared from menus but not from people's memories and obsessions. From Mulan To...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Running To Grab This Sectional Sofa

Costco may be a one-stop shop for grocery items, including those best-selling $5 rotisserie chickens and the retailer's most popular item: toilet paper. But Costco is so much more than just bulk groceries. You can also buy tires, get an eye exam, shop for life insurance, and even book that Hawaiian vacation you've always been dreaming about.
SHOPPING
Popculture

Wendy's Reportedly Making a Change Customers Won't Like

Your next trip to Wendy's may leave a larger dent in your pocket. Amid ongoing inflation and rising chicken prices, the fan-favorite fast-food restaurant chain is reportedly planning to raise the prices of its menu items later in 2022. The reported planned price hike was revealed by Chief Financial Officer GP Plosch during the chain's fourth-quarter earnings call earlier in March.
BUSINESS
SheKnows

Aldi Is Selling Some of the Cutest & Most Unique Easter Basket Stuffers We’ve Seen This Year

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Every year, the Easter bunny hops along to deliver Easter baskets for all of the kids who celebrate, but this year, we’re going to help the bunny out. That’s because, thanks to the Instagram account @AldiFavoriteFinds, we discovered that Aldi has some of the most unique, cutest, and best-tasting Easter candy around. If you or your kids are tired of eating the same old Easter candy year after year, then you’ve got to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
379K+
Followers
17K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy