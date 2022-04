ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After a trial that lasted less than a week, a Binghamton man has been found guilty of shooting and killing another man over a year ago in Elmira. A jury found Khalid Abdul-Wahhad, 35, guilty of 2nd-degree Murder and two counts of 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon for the death of Shamal Gladden I in February 2021 according to Elmira Police and the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office. He now faces a possible sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

