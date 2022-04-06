ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bunny Trail’ happening at SLO Farmers’ Market

By News Staff
 2 days ago
Follow the ‘trail and collect treats from various downtown businesses

Downtown SLO’s annual Bunny Trail at the SLO Farmers’ Market is returning Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 6 – 8 p.m. This event is free, family-friendly, and open to the public.

Follow the “trail” and collect treats from various downtown businesses — free treat bags and trail maps will be available at the check-in booth at the corner of Chorro and Higuera. The map will also be available online. Attendees can meet and greet with Downtown Bunny. Photos with Downtown Bunny will be available for purchase, with different package offerings; $6 take-your-own, $7 add-on per souvenir photo. Credit cards and cash are both accepted.

The event coincides with the normally scheduled Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market, which runs from 6 – 9 p.m. on Higuera Street between Nipomo and Osos Streets. The market will continue regular operations alongside Bunny Trail.

For the full list of scheduled vendors and entertainment that night, visit DowntownSLO.com/Farmers-Market/Vendors.

A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

