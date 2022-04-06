ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Records: Third suspect arrested after mass shooting released from jail

By Katelyn Stark
 1 day ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The third suspect to face gun-related charges following Sunday’s mass shooting in downtown Sacramento has been released from jail, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office records show.

The Sacramento Police Department said 31-year-old Daviyonne Dawson was arrested late Monday on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

According to police, Dawson was allegedly spotted carrying a gun immediately after the mass shooting on K and 10th streets, where six people were killed and a dozen others were wounded.

“At this time, Dawson is not charged with crimes directly related to the shootings,” Sacramento police wrote. “Based on the type of firearm recovered, detectives do not believe that this gun was used in the shooting.”

According to sheriff’s office jail records, Dawson was released Tuesday.

Police: Suspect’s brother arrested in Sacramento mass shooting

Sacramento police have also arrested two brothers in connection with the mass shooting that led to chaos in one of the city’s well-known nightlife scenes. One of the injured was 27-year-old Smiley Martin, who was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was hit by gunfire. He has since been under the supervision of an officer and once he is discharged from the hospital, the police department said he will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Martin faces charges on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possessing a machine gun.

Martin’s 26-year-old brother, Dandrae, was also arrested as a “related suspect.” He faces felony charges on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convicted person carrying a loaded firearm.

Sacramento police have told FOX40 that the 26-year-old suspect was allegedly one of the shooters.

“Dandrae Martin was one of the shooters. He was arrested on one of those charges of assault with a firearm,” Sgt. Zach Eaton said.

Dandrae Martin made a brief court appearance Tuesday. His defense attorney requested the arraignment be continued later in the month so she could review evidence.

Witnesses to horror: Delano couple walked through scene of Sacramento mass shooting

“We need to get the police reports, see what the evidence is to figure out what to do and how to properly handle the case,” said attorney Linda Parisi.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

