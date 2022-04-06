ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenbush, NY

East Greenbush PD looking for hit and run subject

By Michael O'Brien
 1 day ago

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The East Greenbush Police Department needs help identifying a subject. The subject in the picture could be connected to a hit and run traffic accident that occurred at the Couse Circle Stewart’s.

This subject was reported to be driving a dark blue Cadillac. If you know the identity of this subject call East Greenbush Police at (518) 479-2525.

