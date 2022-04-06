Ohio Governor signs order to ban new Opioids

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine said he signed an executive order effectively banning new opioids.

The executive order, 2022-05D, is set to suspend the normal rulemaking process to allow the Ohio Board of Pharmacy to classify a number of bezimidazole-opioids as Schedule One drugs.

This means they have no accepted medical use in treatment and pose an imminent hazard to public health, safety, and welfare.

