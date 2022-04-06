ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Governor signs order to ban new Opioids

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=474Ayn_0f18KJI800

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine said he signed an executive order effectively banning new opioids.

The executive order, 2022-05D, is set to suspend the normal rulemaking process to allow the Ohio Board of Pharmacy to classify a number of bezimidazole-opioids as Schedule One drugs.

This means they have no accepted medical use in treatment and pose an imminent hazard to public health, safety, and welfare.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 65

Dawm Matchik
1d ago

I pray that nobody ever needs medicine for chronic pain and surgeries that need done that can't get done and yet not medicated I am living no life at all at the age of 47 because of all the addicts

Reply(4)
60
Julia
1d ago

Why? Your not helping by blocking new opiates your just pushing them to other options ( remember the backstreet abortions)? Stop 🛑 getting involved In something you know nothing about! Just bc someone says it works doesn’t mean it works Don’t be a Fauci! ❤️🙏🏻❤️

Reply(6)
62
Joe Citizen
1d ago

What exactly are these opiates for? I also thought that it was up to the fda and not some triggered politicians to decide what drugs are authorized.

Reply
42
Related
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WHIO Dayton

New, more contagious COVID variant surges in U.S.

DAYTON — As we continue to emerge from the most recent Omicron surge in Ohio, there is a subvariant increasing across the region and around the world. It’s called Omicron BA.2 and it’s proving to be more contagious than previous variants. Ohio has not seen much of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Health
WSYX ABC6

Gov. DeWine signs executive order to quickly, efficiently distribute COVID relief funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order Friday authorizing emergency rules to quickly and efficiently distribute COVID-19 relief funds to hospice providers, nursing facilities, and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Signed Executive Order by WSYX/WTTE on Scribd. The executive order will...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

What does U.S. House vote to legalize marijuana mean for Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As the U.S. House turned a new leaf Friday in its vote to legalize marijuana, lawmakers and activists are bracing for what federal legalization – or lack thereof – could mean for Ohio. Marijuana would automatically become a legal substance in Ohio if the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Worst Drug Problem in Every State

An epidemic is ravaging every community in the United States, and it isn’t a virus brought to these shores from another country. That epidemic is the disease of fatal overdoses by illicit drugs and prescription opioids. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 92,000 people died from drug overdoses in […]
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Drugs#Nexstar Media Inc
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
WTVQ

“A very dangerous combination”: Meth and fentanyl use in KY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state says a dangerous drug combo has become more popular in the last year and a half. According to the Office of Drug Control Policy, fentanyl and meth are starting to be used in tandem. “Fentanyl is just so prevalent in everything we’re seeing....
KENTUCKY STATE
UPI News

Medical marijuana may be an alternative to opioids for arthritis, back pain

Medical marijuana could be a viable alternative to opioid painkillers for people dealing with arthritis or chronic back pain, two new studies show. Many patients prescribed opioids for their chronic pain wound up taking fewer painkillers -- or stopping them altogether -- after doctors certified them for medical cannabis, said lead researcher Dr. Asif Ilyas, an orthopedic surgeon at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy