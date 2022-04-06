Kanye West to be replaced at Coachella by The Weeknd & Swedish House Mafia after rapper dropped out amid attacks on Kim

SWEDISH House Mafia and The Weeknd are set to replace Kanye West as Sunday headliners at Coachella.

Ye dropped out of the festival, along with guest Travis Scott, after his online attacks against his ex Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Originally, Swedish House Mafia was set to close the night on Friday but has since switched to Sunday to fill in the hole left by Kanye.

According to TMZ, The Weeknd has now accepted to join them for the beloved event.

The singer and the supergroup recently collaborated and released their song, Moth to a Flame, together last year.

Specific details regarding the Coachella set – who will performing first or whether they will switch on and off – have not yet been revealed.

The outlet reports that The Weeknd’s portion will likely be shorter as he’s joining Swedish House Mafia for the gig, since they were already originally part of the lineup, and has less time to prepare.

Coachella, which will be held in Indio, California, is scheduled to start later this month.

It will run for two weekends – April 15 through 17 and April 22 through 24.

A source told Page Six that Kanye dropped out of the event because he's looking to stay out of the spotlight and seek “help,” following his erratic online outbursts.

The insider revealed to Page Six over the weekend: “Kanye is backing out because he wants to stay out of the public eye after all the drama with Kim and Pete, he wants to get help.”

They added: “Kanye has definitely pulled out of Coachella. He hasn’t been rehearsing or putting on a production. Travis Scott was supposed to be joining him onstage.

“Now it would be virtually impossible for him to get it together. Look for The Weeknd to replace him.”

Fellow rapper, and Kylie Jenner's baby daddy, Travis, 30, was supposed to join him, but he has also pulled out.

This would have been the Sicko Mode-star’s biggest performance since the Astroworld tragedy in November last year.

At the start of this month, Kanye reportedly admitted to his ex Kim, 41, that he was "going away to get help,” according to Page Six.

A source close to the Kardashian family told the publication: “For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”

According to the outlet, it is unclear if "away" is a reference to a specific treatment facility.

However, "at this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children.”

Kim and her former partner share four kids: daughters North, eight; and Chicago, four; and sons Saint, six, and Psalm, two.

Recently, Kanye's new Head of Media Partnerships Jason Lee told Yahoo that the Page Six source was "simply untrue."

Lee stated: "Ye's been focused on taking care of himself, being a present and loving father and a creative genius."

