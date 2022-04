Caregivers play a vital role in patient care, but they're often left behind in the health care system. The RAISE Family Caregiving Advisory Council recently delivered a report to Congress for improving support of family caregivers. The council provides recommendations to the Department of Health and Human Services on effective models of family caregiving as well as support to family caregivers, and ways to improve coordination across federal government progress. It was established by the Recognize, Assist, Include, Support and Engage Family Caregivers Act of 2017, or the RAISE Act.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO