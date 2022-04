Jujutsu Kaisen has finally kicked off its run throughout theaters in North America and other territories outside of Japan, and you are really going to need to check it out if you want to keep up with the complete story for the anime heading into the second season and beyond! The debut film for the franchise takes on Gege Akutami's four chapter limited series that was turned into an official prequel when Akutami was picked up for a full serialization not long after. Taking place a year before the events of Jujutsu Kaisen's main series (and Yuji Itadori's first year in Jujutsu Tech), this story is quite important to Season 2 and beyond.

