What’s the difference between H&R Block Free and Premium?
With so many tax filing options out there, it may be hard to figure out what tax preparation software is best to use. H&R Block offers multiple products depending on your tax situation, and here’s what you need to know about each one.Free Online H&R Block hrblock.com Shop Now
- Price: $0 for federal and state returns
- Who it’s for: Anyone who has a simple tax return
- What’s included: W-2 income, standard deductions, earned income tax credit, child credit, unemployment income, interest and dividend income, and student loan interest/payments/tuition.
- Price: $43.99+, $44.99 per state filed
- Who it’s for: Anyone who wants to itemize their deductions
- What’s included: Everything in H&R Free Online, plus Health Savings Account (HSA), real estate taxes, mortgage interest. It also lets you digitally organize all your tax documents for up to six years.
- Price: $59.99+, $44.99 per state filed
- Who it’s for: Anyone who investment or rental property income
- What’s included: Everything in H&R Deluxe Online, plus stock sales capital gains, investment income, cryptocurrency sales, and rental income and deductions.
H&R Block Self-Employed OnlineSelf-Employed Online File online. hrblock.com $114.99 Shop Now
- Price: $91.99+, $44.99 per state file
- Who it’s for: Anyone who has their own small business or works for themself
- What’s included: Everything in H&R Premium Online, plus personal/business income and expenses, guidance for industry-specific expenses, business deductions, and asset depreciation.
Comments / 0