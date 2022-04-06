ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

What’s the difference between H&R Block Free and Premium?

By Lesley Chen
SFGate
SFGate
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qdHiH_0f18Iehh00
H&R Block Free Online (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

With so many tax filing options out there, it may be hard to figure out what tax preparation software is best to use. H&R Block offers multiple products depending on your tax situation, and here’s what you need to know about each one.

H&R Block Free Online

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m2UIJ_0f18Iehh00
Free Online H&R Block hrblock.com Shop Now
  • Price: $0 for federal and state returns
  • Who it’s for: Anyone who has a simple tax return
  • What’s included: W-2 income, standard deductions, earned income tax credit, child credit, unemployment income, interest and dividend income, and student loan interest/payments/tuition.

H&R Block Deluxe Online

Deluxe Online H&R Block hrblock.com $54.99 Shop Now
  • Price: $43.99+, $44.99 per state filed
  • Who it’s for: Anyone who wants to itemize their deductions
  • What’s included: Everything in H&R Free Online, plus Health Savings Account (HSA), real estate taxes, mortgage interest. It also lets you digitally organize all your tax documents for up to six years.

H&R Premium Online

Premium Online File online. hrblock.com $74.99 Shop Now
  • Price: $59.99+, $44.99 per state filed
  • Who it’s for: Anyone who investment or rental property income
  • What’s included: Everything in H&R Deluxe Online, plus stock sales capital gains, investment income, cryptocurrency sales, and rental income and deductions.

H&R Block Self-Employed Online

Self-Employed Online File online. hrblock.com $114.99 Shop Now
  • Price: $91.99+, $44.99 per state file
  • Who it’s for: Anyone who has their own small business or works for themself
  • What’s included: Everything in H&R Premium Online, plus personal/business income and expenses, guidance for industry-specific expenses, business deductions, and asset depreciation.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

H&R Block 2022: Well-Polished Tax Software Offers Deals for Free and Late Tax Filers

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The 2022 tax season has provided a new version of H&R Block tax software that offers well-rounded tax-preparation software with an abundance of forms for free tax filers. And for late filers who require a higher level of services, H&R Block is now offering 20% off its usual online filing prices until April 30, 2022.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Federal Income Tax#State Income Tax#H R Block Free Online#H R Free Online#Hsa#H R Premium Online#Premium Online File#H R Deluxe Online
TheStreet

Taxable Income vs. Nontaxable Income: What You Should Know

Nontaxable income won’t be taxed, whether or not you enter it on your tax return. The following items are deemed nontaxable by the IRS:. Our TurboTax Live experts look out for you. Expert help your way: get help as you go, or hand your taxes off. You can talk live to tax experts online for unlimited answers and advice OR, have a dedicated tax expert do your taxes for you, so you can be confident in your tax return. Enjoy up to an additional $20 off when you get started with TurboTax Live.
INCOME TAX
moneytalksnews.com

5 Tax Deductions Every Homeowner Should Know About

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Point2. Move over, spring! It’s tax season that’s on everyone’s minds. For many Americans, this time of the year is about making sure their tax returns are filed correctly by mid-April. And, as a homeowner, the post-filing relief can only be rivaled by the satisfaction of finding out you can benefit from more tax deductions than you initially thought.
INCOME TAX
Benzinga

Peering Into H&R Block Inc's Recent Short Interest

H&R Block Inc's (NYSE:HRB) short percent of float has risen 7.28% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 13.49 million shares sold short, which is 8.25% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
7K+
Followers
983
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy