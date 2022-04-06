ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Estes Park’s Runyan pens dark WWII novel

By Tim Mosier
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEstes Park resident and nationally known author, Aimie K. Runyan, has completed her most recent novel ‘The School for German Brides’ and is excited to kickoff sales of the book with a launch party at MacDonald Bookshop from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, May 6 where she will be doing a reading...

www.eptrail.com

Comments / 0

