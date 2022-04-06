Wheel House for April 6

Arts festival Saturday Arts in the Park returns to Johansen Park on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Atlantic Beach. Highlights include live music, food trucks and face painting, as well as a display of artwork by local artisans in a variety of different mediums. For more information, visit coab.us/artsinthepark,...

ATLANTIC BEACH, FL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO