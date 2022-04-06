Wheel House for April 6

Baker Heritage Museum will have a community open house Friday, April 1, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors can meet the new officers of the Baker Historical Society, and get a sneak peek of the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center’s exhibit. The museum is at 2480 Grove...
VIVIAN, La. - Caddo Parish Parks is partnering with Landers and Kiss Country 93.7 to host 'Night in the Country' Sunday night. This is a free outdoor concert series that starts in Vivian. along with live music there will be face painting, animal exhibits, and plenty of food. The concert...
PETOSKEY — Hippity-Hop, the Easter Bunny is coming to town.
Grandpa Shorter's Gifts — located at 301 East Lake Street in downtown Petoskey — will be hosting the lovable bunny. Families can visit the Easter Bunny at no cost on the following upcoming dates:
Arts festival Saturday
Arts in the Park returns to Johansen Park on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Atlantic Beach.
Highlights include live music, food trucks and face painting, as well as a display of artwork by local artisans in a variety of different mediums. For more information, visit coab.us/artsinthepark,...
THE BULL: 18 SW First Ave., 672-6266. April 11: Open mic.
CEDAR LAKES WOODS AND GARDENS: 4990 NE 180th Ave., Williston. April 9-14: Chillakaya.
CELEBRATION POINTE: 3528 SW 45th St., 333-9333. April 9: Gruv Therapy.
...
The Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church's annual rummage sale will be next weekend.
Prices are doubled at the pre-sale Friday, April 15. The hours will be 6 to 8 p.m.
The regular rummage sale will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16, according to a news release.
...
