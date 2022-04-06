ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MN

Report on investigations regarding misuse of public funds in the cities of Canton, Whalan released

KAAL-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - State Auditor Julie Blaha has issued two investigative reports regarding the misuse of public funds in the cities of Canton and Whalan. “This result...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation releases report on death of Brandi Baida

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) today released its report on the death of Brandi Baida of Auburn. Following a thorough and comprehensive investigation, including interviews, surveillance and cell phone videos, radio transmissions, and ballistics testing, OSI concluded the evidence does not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the shooting of Ms. Baida by a member of the Auburn Police Department (APD) was a crime. In addition, OSI recommends that APD accelerate its efforts to equip its officers with body-worn cameras (BWCs).
AUBURN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whalan, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Canton, MN
Canton, MN
Government
KBUR

Iowa drug ring leader sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

Cedar Rapids, IA- An eastern Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing drugs. Radio Iowa reports that Prosecutors describe 62-year-old George Patrick Ashby as a large-scale meth dealer. Court records indicate Ashby was the leader of a drug ring that shipped...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Misuse#State#Osa#Clerk
Sioux City Journal

3 charged with moving at least 21 pounds of meth in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Local drug task force agents have busted a man suspected of receiving at least 21 pounds of methamphetamine and selling it to others for distribution throughout the Sioux City area. After a staged drug buy on Saturday, agents arrested Jose Duenas-Topete and charged him in federal court...
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Sand Hills Express

Ag Society Invites Public to Voice Concerns Regarding Fairgrounds

BROKEN BOW—The Custer County Ag Society held its regular meeting on Thursday, March 10 and invites the public to attend the monthly meetings to voice concerns related to the fairgrounds. “Our meetings are always the second Thursday of the month. If anyone has any comments, complaints, questions, anything you...
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
KAAL-TV

Appeals court OKs Biden federal employee vaccine mandate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A federal appeals court has upheld President Joe Biden’s requirement that all federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. In a 2-1 ruling Thursday, a panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans reversed a lower court and ordered dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the mandate. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown of Texas had issued a nationwide injunction against the requirement in January. A different 5th Circuit panel had refused to block it on appeal. But Thursday's ruling said the federal judge didn't have jurisdiction in the case because employees challenging the requirement could have pursued administrative remedies under Civil Service law.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy