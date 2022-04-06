Human remains found in Great Falls

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By MTN News
 1 day ago
Officers with the Great Falls Police Department were recently called to the 1300 block of Central Avenue, where they found very decomposed human remains on the property.

The remains were found behind bushes and next to the foundation of the building. With the assistance of the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were collected and taken to the Montana State Crime Lab.

The GFPD said in a news release on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, that at this point, there is “very limited information regarding this case,” but noted that the remains appeared to be adult and possibly female.

Due to the state of decomposition, the cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, nor can the length of time the remains were at the location. The GFPD says the remains were probably at that location for several months, and possibly longer.

The GFPD said that based on items found at the scene, it is possible the person was at least temporarily transient:

However, it would be speculation to classify this person as a member of the Great Falls homeless population. At this point, it would also be speculation to say this person was the victim of a crime.

The news release states that the situation is very sad and the GFPD recognizes the effect it will have on the community, and the family and friends of the victim, whoever they may be. The GFPD is continuing to investigate so that family members can be notified.

Unfortunately, this is not an easy task and the process will take some time. The GFPD is committed to both identifying this person and following up on any information that could possibly determine the manner of death.

If you have a missing family member that could be in Great Falls or information you believe could be related to this case, you’re asked to contact Detective Eric Munkres at 406-455-8509 or Detective Sergeant Mahlum at 406-781-8926.

Tips may also be sent by private message to the GFPD Facebook page , or by logging on to P3TIPS.COM .

