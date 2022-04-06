ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Sen. Kelly sees end of COVID border policy as ‘crisis on top of a crisis’

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX – U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona said Wednesday the Biden administration’s decision to lift a public health ban on asylum seekers at the southern border soon “is a really bad idea” for now. “It’ll be a crisis on top of a crisis,” Kelly...

ktar.com

The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
State
Arizona State
San Bernardino County Sun

Mexico deports border hit-man gang leader to US

MEXICO CITY — Mexico deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men Tuesday, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burnings that closed U.S. border crossings and a U.S. consulate. Ricardo Mejia, Mexico’s assistant secretary of public safety, said suspected drug gang leader...
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
Kyrsten Sinema
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’

MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat. On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
The Independent

‘Absolutely shameful’: Tom Cotton condemned for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis at Nuremberg

In remarks to the US Senate opposing Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the US Supreme Court, Senator Tom Cotton said the judge “might have” defended Nazis during the Nuremberg trials.“The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis,” the Arkansas senator said on 5 April, referring to former Justice Robert H Jackson, who was appointed chief counsel in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals.“This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them,” Senator Cotton added.Republican officials have scrutinised Judge Jackson’s record as a federal public defender representing detainees...
News Break
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Arizona

Arizona is well known for its hot and dry desert unique climate and weather. There are several reasons why people enjoy living in Arizona. Hiking, skiing, and bicycling are popular hobbies, such as golf, parks, and the performing arts. It is the sixth-largest state in America.
KESQ

Arizona to resume disenrolling people from Medicaid program

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Medicaid program says it and a health care program for children will soon resume disenrolling state residents no longer eligible for coverage and that an estimated 500,000 people currently enrolled will need to go through a process to see if they remain eligible. Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System officials said the state generally hasn’t disenrolled beneficiaries since the pandemic began in March 2020 unless they moved out of state, voluntarily disenrolled, aged out of the children’s program or died. But an agency statement said some people with Medicaid or KidsCare coverage now could be disenrolled from those programs because they no longer meet financial or medical eligibility requirements.
