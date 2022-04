In the nearly three decades that Juan Ortiz has worked in emergency management, he’s seen it all: Floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, ice storms, even chemical disasters. But lately, they’ve been more frequent and severe. “We went from a period where, in 10 years, you had maybe one or two disasters,” said Ortiz, now the City of Austin’s director of emergency management. “The last eight years, we’ve had seven. And some years, we’ve had two or three disasters occurring at the same time.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 22 DAYS AGO