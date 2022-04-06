ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Love on the front line: Ukrainian soldier proposes to his stunned girlfriend in Odesa… and she says YES

By Adam Solomons For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

This is the inspiring moment a Ukrainian soldier proposed to his girlfriend next to a pile of sandbags on the streets of war-torn Odesa.

The hero husband-to-be gets down on one knee before his flabbergasted girlfriend, whose shock suddenly turns to joy when she realises exactly what is going on.

And sure enough, he presents a ring. That causes the young woman to cover her mouth with both hands before shrieking and saying 'YES!', the viral TikTok shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xOlLU_0f18EPzA00
None the wiser: the pair met up by a pile of sandbags in Odesa, but she had no idea what's next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46PywR_0f18EPzA00
The woman's surprise turns to sheer joy when she realises what her boyfriend is asking
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NfyBl_0f18EPzA00

After placing the ring on his fiancée's finger, which fits perfectly, the girlfriend celebrates her good luck with a fist pump.

He then brings a huge bouquet of flowers to top it all off.

Though the couple's names are unknown, the heartwarming clip has clearly touched a nerve, gaining 850,000 views and 179,000 likes within a few hours.

Supportive comments, mostly in Ukrainian, include well-wishers hoping the soldier stays safe during the war.

One user wrote: 'Awww so sweet, live long and happy!' Another added: May you be safe and victorious! Congratulations!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22KuVP_0f18EPzA00
Left: the brave soldier holds the huge bouquet of flowers he bought just for the occasion. Right: the bride-to-be pumps her fist when the ring fits perfectly, a sure good luck charm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XPIkT_0f18EPzA00

And one other TikTok commenter remembered their surroundings, saying: 'I wish you many years of a married life in a peaceful Ukraine!'

The incredible act came just before Russia's stuttering invasion of the city.

Putin's generals promised to 'choke off' Odesa during a lengthy siege, but have so far failed to make ground as other Black Sea port towns including Mariupol hold out.

Should the city fall, Ukraine would lose its biggest port and become essentially landlocked.

But it isn't all bad news for Ukraine's formidable forces. The inspiring proposal follows another frontline love story last month at a check-point near Kyiv.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g3biF_0f18EPzA00
Lesya swapped her helmet for a white veil during the ceremony, which took place near Kyiv 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KNuwW_0f18EPzA00
The happy couple (right and second from right) were serenaded by a soldier playing a bandura

Territorial defense soldiers Valery and Lesya, both in uniform, tied the knot at a Ukrainian army checkpoint close to the capital.

A fellow soldier played the bandura, a type of lute which is also the national instrument.

One of the soldiers also appears to be wearing an Orthodox Christian cross, often seen at weddings in a country where the religion is widely followed.

The Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and MailOnline UKRAINE REFUGEE APPEAL

Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis.

Calling upon that human spirit, we are now launching an appeal to raise money for refugees from Ukraine.

For, surely, no one can fail to be moved by the heartbreaking images and stories of families – mostly women, children, the infirm and elderly – fleeing from Russia's invading armed forces.

As this tally of misery increases over the coming days and months, these innocent victims of a tyrant will require accommodation, schools and medical support.

All donations to the Mail Ukraine Appeal will be distributed to charities and aid organisations providing such essential services.

In the name of charity and compassion, we urge all our readers to give swiftly and generously.

TO MAKE A DONATION ONLINE

Donate at www.mailforcecharity.co.uk/donate

To add Gift Aid to a donation – even one already made – complete an online form found here: mymail.co.uk/ukraine

Via bank transfer, please use these details:

Account name: Mail Force Charity

Account number: 48867365

Sort code: 60-00-01

TO MAKE A DONATION VIA CHEQUE

Make your cheque payable to 'Mail Force' and post it to: Mail Newspapers Ukraine Appeal, GFM, 42 Phoenix Court, Hawkins Road, Colchester, Essex CO2 8JY

TO MAKE A DONATION FROM THE US

You can donate via CAF America at: https://donations.cafamerica.org/mail-force/

Or

US readers can donate to the appeal via a bank transfer to Associated Newspapers or by sending checks to dailymail.com HQ at 51 Astor Place (9th floor), New York, NY 10003.

Checks in the US need to be made out to 'CAF America' and have 'Mail Force Ukraine Appeal' in the memo.

