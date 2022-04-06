Oakhart Barbecue

In a perfect world, every neighborhood has a late-night spot flipping patties where you can dunk fries till 2am. In Compton, that’s this casual burger joint on Rosecrans Ave. Louis Burgers II opened in 1984, and has been serving styrofoam containers filled with juicy cheeseburgers, crispy chili cheese fries, and plump pastrami sandwiches ever since. They’ve also got options like crunchy tacos and wet burritos on the menu, but we recommend sticking to the fast food classics here. The drive-thru line can get pretty long around dinnertime, but it’s worth it for the great food and ridiculously tall sign out front that provides a healthy dose of ‘80s nostalgia.
