ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Amazon helping to build ‘private space station’ for HOLIDAYS above Earth

By Tyler Baum
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kx3Jw_0f18EBsE00

AMAZON will help build a private hotel in space under new plans by billionaire owner Jeff Bezos.

The company's computing division Amazon Web Services will provide logistical, communicative and information systems support to the developing space-hub, called Orbital Reef.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aadWf_0f18EBsE00
Jeff Bezos is one of several ultra-wealthy people exploring private space travel Credit: AFP or licensors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gX9Ma_0f18EBsE00
Passengers aboard the Orbital Reef will experience 32 sunrises and sunsets a day Credit: AFP or licensors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IFi2b_0f18EBsE00
The Orbital Reef is meant to serve as a permanent space outpost accessible to both researchers and space tourists Credit: Blue Origin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BvOxs_0f18EBsE00
There are plans to test the limits of plant growth in space on board the Orbital Reef Credit: Blue Origin

The Orbital Reef is slated to welcome space vacationers by 2030.

The idea is being carried out by titans of mechanical engineering and government contracting, including Blue Origin and Boeing.

Orbital Reef's latest partnership with AWS brings a trillion-dollar company into the fold.

In an AWS Public Sector Blog, the company wrote that Amazon will "share their expertise in logistics and end-to-end supply chain management to help Orbital Reef develop, launch, and scale reliable infrastructure."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25lLub_0f18EBsE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EtoJm_0f18EBsE00

While Boeing, Blue Origin and others manufacture thrusters, living quarters and other tangible mechanics, Amazon will lease technology and intellectual property like "data management" and "integrated networking".

Brent Sherwood, Senior Vice President of Advanced Development Programs at Blue Origin, said “Amazon and AWS are ideal collaborators to support transportation, habitation and communication."

The Orbital Reef will have roughly 30,000 cubic feet of module space - about the size of 100 cargo vans.

And astro-tourists won't be limited to staying indoors.

Genesis Engineering Solutions, another partner in the endeavor, is building a single-person spacecraft for freely exploring space outside the Orbital Reef.

The "mixed-use space business park" will one day be housing 10 occupants over 300 miles from Earth's surface and one day serve as a pseudo-replacement for the International Space Station (ISS).

The ISS is due to retire around 2030 after two decades of uninterrupted occupancy.

However, the Orbital Reef is not the only permanent space outpost in development.

Nasa is crafting plans and issuing contracts for the construction of Gateway, a space station that will be used as a pit stop on the way to the Moon or Mars.

SpaceX secured a deal to provide logistical support for Gateway and other lunar missions - spurning Blue Origin and prompting Bezos to sue.

Despite being shunned by Nasa, Bezos' space tourism company is highly operational.

In March, Blue Origin completed their fourth manned mission, taking six passengers to the edge of weightlessness.

Blue Origin's last go-round cost the five paying tourists $28million a piece and the trips lasted mere minutes - a 10-day stay aboard the Orbital Reef could come at quite a mark-up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAML1_0f18EBsE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWSdT_0f18EBsE00

Meanwhile on Earth, Bezos is beefing with progressive Senator Bernie Sanders, who is aiming to block a $10billion dollar credit to Blue Origin's lunar module development.

State sponsored space expeditions and private space companies are heading towards a bitter co-dependency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LRMA6_0f18EBsE00
Bezos himself traveled to the edge of space on a Blue Origin rocket in 2021 Credit: The Mega Agency

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

Jeff Bezos and Amazon just hired everybody but SpaceX for Project Kuiper

Amazon on Tuesday announced the largest commercial launch deal ever. The company said it has finalized agreements with three different rocket companies for a total of 83 launches. The rockets will deploy a majority of Amazon's low-Earth-orbit constellation of broadband satellites. With this deal, Amazon has acquired an extraordinary amount...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

Space Race: How Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Could Beat Elon Musk’s SpaceX to the Moon

Last summer saw NASA award a $2.9 billion moon lander contract to SpaceX. The move favored Elon Musk‘s space company over that of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Currently, NASA is working diligently to put a manned crew on the surface of the moon. Their efforts mark a part of the agency’s Artemis mission which intends to see the first female astronaut and the first astronaut of color on Earth’s only natural satellite. Now, though, after issuing a lawsuit against NASA last year, Jeff Bezos and his company, Blue Origin, might just get a second chance at potentially beating Elon Musk to the moon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Jeff Bezos
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Earth#Amazon Web Services
Digital Trends

NASA just days away from historic ISS mission

NASA is just days away from launching its first space tourism mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Currently targeting Sunday, April 3, for launch from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, the four-person “private astronaut mission,” as NASA describes it, will travel aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft powered to orbit by the company’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TechCrunch

Amazon lines up dozens of launches to put thousands of Kuiper satellites in orbit

Announced during the Space Symposium conference in Colorado Springs, the contracts have no fixed value associated with them, and an Amazon representative declined to provide any kind of ballpark. The company said that it has secured, or perhaps pre-ordered, 18 Ariane 6 vehicles (the company’s largest contract ever), 12 New Glenns from Blue Origin, and 38 Vulcan Centaurs from ULA. There is an option to purchase additional New Glenns, and an existing contract for 9 Atlas Vs from ULA.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNET

Impressive feat: NASA Spots Mars Helicopter and Perseverance Rover From Orbit

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter weighs less than 4 pounds (1.8 kilograms) and its rotors run about 4 feet, or 1.2 meters, from tip to tip. In other words, it's small. That dainty size didn't stop NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter from spotting the plucky rotorcraft down on the surface.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Amazon buys almost every spare rocket launch not operated by SpaceX for the next five years in a $10 BILLION bid to get its Kuiper satellite internet constellation off the ground

Amazon has secured 83 rocket launches over the next five years, including from Arianespace, United Launch Alliance and Jeff Bezos-founded Blue Origin. The goal is for Amazon to get its Project Kuiper satellite broadband network off the ground as quickly as possible, allowing it to compete with SpaceX's Starlink. Elon...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Every Major Space Event in 2022: NASA's Moon Mission, SpaceX Launches, Meteor Showers And More

2021 was historic for space exploration. In just 365 days, we witnessed the genesis of trailblazing achievements such as the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, SpaceX's Inspiration 4, which remarkably sent civilians into outer space, and the applause-filled sendoff of NASA's planetary defense prototype, DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), to name just a few.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

How NASA's Roman telescope could help find Earth-like planets by surveying space dust

A team of scientists found NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will be able to measure a specific kind of space dust littered throughout dozens of nearby planetary systems' habitable zones, or the regions around stars where temperatures are mild enough that liquid water could pool on worlds' surfaces. Finding out how much of this material these systems contain would help astronomers learn more about how rocky planets form and guide the search for habitable worlds by future missions.
ASTRONOMY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
379K+
Followers
17K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy