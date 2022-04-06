ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zebulon, NC

Mayor holds second Coffee Connections meeting

By By Junious Smith III
The Wake Weekly
The Wake Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24mt0S_0f18E20w00
Zebulon Parks and Recreation Director Sheila Long discusses a proposed 2030 master plan for town parks during Monday’s Coffee Connections meeting.

ZEBULON — Mayor Glenn York hosted a group of commissioners, program directors and residents for coffee and breakfast Monday at the Zebulon Chamber of Commerce in a civic outreach effort dubbed Coffee Connections.
This week’s breakfast was the second such gathering, following the first one held in March. York said it’s his way of continuing a practice former Zebulon Mayor Bob Matheny started.
“My predecessor did a monthly thing on East Wake TV where he would talk about different subjects and have invited guests,” York said. “I wanted to continue something in the same vein to make myself available to the people, and the chamber suggested this idea. They reached out, and I thought it was great.”
The mayor said he’s always eager to present information to the public in any form.
“You can never educate folks enough about what’s going on, and I learn new things myself,” he said.
To that end, Zebulon Parks and Recreation Director Sheila Long delivered a presentation about prospective plans, assisted by community members. The plan — known as “Play Zebulon” — is a long-range planning document meant to help shape direction, development and delivery of town services over the next 10 to 15 years.
The vision statement is “To create recreational and cultural opportunities that enhance quality of life and connect our residents through positive impacts on health and wellness, social interaction, economic growth and environmental stewardship.”
The document is part of a proposed 2030 plan.
Among its recommendations are an expansion of Zebulon Community Park — which includes a splash pad and small playground — along with enhancements to Little River Park and Five-County Stadium Park — with potential cross-town connections.
“The plan was developed with community input, and I think anything in it is awesome to see,” Long said. “The most important thing that could happen is the possible ‘spine’ connections, which would connect the community to others, along with resources within the town. The possibilities are huge, and overall, this plan is a way to serve the citizens both now and in the future.”
York said discussion topics will vary with each meeting, and Coffee Connections sessions could expand to accommodate more people in the future.
“We haven’t discussed it yet, but it will depend on the need,” York said. “If more people want to be involved, we’ll certainly look into it and continue discussing topics.”
The next Coffee Connections is slated for Monday, May 2 at the Zebulon Chamber of Commerce.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

City of Fowler holds funeral for late mayor

FOWLER, Calif. (KGPE) – A funeral for the late Mayor of Fowler was held Monday morning. 67-year-old David Cardenas died on March 11. The City of Fowler transformed as crowds mourned the late local leader. There were signs on homes and businesses and bows tied around lamp posts through downtown. David Cardenas served his community of […]
FOWLER, CA
The Lima News

Second ARPA meeting well attended

LIMA — City of Lima administration officials had a good showing at Tuesday night’s public engagement meeting. The city took its mobile office on the road for public input on how to spend $26.3 million in American Recovery Protection Act money. Residents filled the basement at St. Mark United Methodist Church on North Metcalf Street to voice their opinion in the second such citywide meeting.
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zebulon, NC
NEWS10 ABC

Meet the candidates running for mayor in Kinderhook

Most elections happen much later in the year, but the village of Kinderhook does things a little different. On Tuesday, March 15, the village will choose, among other positions, who will become the next mayor. A local college student is even throwing his hat in the ring.
KINDERHOOK, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Matheny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Coffee Connections
The Wake Weekly

PHOTO: Chamber welcomes new mortgage company

Catt Fleetwood, with Fairway Independent Mortgage, celebrated her new location in Wake Forest with a ribbon cutting celebration coordinated by the Wake Forest Area Chamber of Commerce on March 23. Fairway Independent Mortgage is located at 1788 Heritage Center, Suite 101.
WAKE FOREST, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Wake Weekly

The Wake Weekly

Wake Forest, NC
945
Followers
248
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wake Weekly is a weekly, privately owned and independent newspaper based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, primarily covering Wake and Franklin counties. It is owned by Restoration NewsMedia.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/wakeweekly

Comments / 0

Community Policy