Miles elected mayor pro tem

By From staff reports
The Wake Weekly
 1 day ago
Quentin Miles

ZEBULON — The Zebulon Board of Commissioners selected a new mayor pro tem Monday.
By a 3-2 vote, the board elected Commissioner Quentin Miles to the position. Miles earned the nod over Commissioner Larry Loucks.
Zebulon has been without a mayor pro tem since November, when former Mayor Bob Matheny retired and current Mayor Glenn York vacated the pro-tempore post to replace him.
“I’m glad to have someone help with conflicting schedules,” York said. “A lot of times, I have to pick and choose where to go, and now I’ll have a representative for other events I can’t reach. I feel like Mr. Miles will do a great job.”
Born and raised in Zebulon, the Zebulon High School alumnus became a town commissioner in 2021. Miles also served in the U.S. Marine Corps and worked for the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
“It’s a great opportunity to help the community, and I’m excited for it,” Miles said. “I’m thankful for my fellow commissioners for trusting me, and I look forward to serving the people of Zebulon.”
The mayor pro tempore is a commissioner selected by the full board to lead meetings in the mayor’s absence. A mayor pro tem may also stand in for the mayor at ceremonial functions and perform other duties as assigned.

The Wake Weekly

