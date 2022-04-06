Miles elected mayor pro tem

Quentin Miles

ZEBULON — The Zebulon Board of Commissioners selected a new mayor pro tem Monday.

By a 3-2 vote, the board elected Commissioner Quentin Miles to the position. Miles earned the nod over Commissioner Larry Loucks.

Zebulon has been without a mayor pro tem since November, when former Mayor Bob Matheny retired and current Mayor Glenn York vacated the pro-tempore post to replace him.

“I’m glad to have someone help with conflicting schedules,” York said. “A lot of times, I have to pick and choose where to go, and now I’ll have a representative for other events I can’t reach. I feel like Mr. Miles will do a great job.”

Born and raised in Zebulon, the Zebulon High School alumnus became a town commissioner in 2021. Miles also served in the U.S. Marine Corps and worked for the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

“It’s a great opportunity to help the community, and I’m excited for it,” Miles said. “I’m thankful for my fellow commissioners for trusting me, and I look forward to serving the people of Zebulon.”

The mayor pro tempore is a commissioner selected by the full board to lead meetings in the mayor’s absence. A mayor pro tem may also stand in for the mayor at ceremonial functions and perform other duties as assigned.