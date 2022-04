In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss the Tuesday/Wednesday schedule for baseball and softball and track and field. WA: Jennings at South Beauregard. The Bulldogs started the season slow, but have won four of six games in District 4-3A play. South Beauregard has been inconsistent, getting swept in two district series with a sweep of their own in the middle. The young Knights team needs to develop some consistency before the postseason begins.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO