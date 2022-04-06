ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Meeting April 7 for public input on 'Transform 17' in Mesa

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
Mesa residents will be able to provide input this week on the proposed plans for Transform 17, a mixed-use neighborhood of residential, office and community retail at the southwest corner of Mesa Drive and University Drive.

Public engagement is planned 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Charles K. Luster Building Community Room, 640 N. Mesa Drive in Mesa.

The proposal from Miravista Holdings uses a development block approach consisting of eight development blocks. The initial phase includes two development blocks, street realignment, streetscape improvements and construction of a linear park along Second Street between Pasadena and Pomeroy.

The master plan calls for at least 800 housing units, including townhomes and apartments; approximately 200,000 square-feet of office space; at least 25,000 square-feet of commercial space and a parking structure.

Mesa City Council is expected to consider zoning issues, a purchase agreement and development agreement in late August.

