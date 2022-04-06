Connor Vanover enters transfer portal

Arkansas’ frontcourt has gone from question mark in 2022-23 to likely strength. The Razorbacks added a fourth player via the transfer portal on Thursday when former Arizona State forward Jalen Graham committed to Arkansas. He follows brothers from Rhode Island, Makhi and Makhel Mitchell and former Missouri forward Trevon Brazile. Graham, who is 6-foot-9, was a second-team All-Pac 12 player last year for the Sun Devils. He averaged 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds for Arizona State in his junior season. Graham has two seasons of eligibility left, one of which comes from the COVID-19 exemption by the NCAA. Graham was a four-star prospect ranked No. 169 in the country when he committed to the Sun Devils in the Class of 2019. Arkansas lost forward Stanley Umude to exhausted eligibility, center Connor Vanover to the transfer portal and forward Au’Diese Toney to the NBA draft. Forward Jaylin Williams also declared for the draft, but chose not to hire an agent, leaving him eligible for a return next season.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO