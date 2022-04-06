ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Connor Vanover enters transfer portal

By Daniel Fair
arkansasfight.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (AF) — Arkansas center Connor Vanover has entered the transfer portal, according to his Instagram. He is the third Hoop Hog to leave the program via the portal this off-season. Vanover appeared in 15 games for Eric Musselman’s program last season, averaging 7.5 minutes...

www.arkansasfight.com

