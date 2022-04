Did you know that your iPhone has a hidden mapping feature that tracks the places you go and keeps it inside your handset? But wait, won't Apple be able to store all of those clandestine meetings you had and somehow get the word out? The answer is no because all of this information is encrypted and cannot be read by Apple. The feature, called Significant Locations, is years old and is part of Location Services.

