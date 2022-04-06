ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans block effort to advance $10 billion COVID relief deal

By CBS News
wsgw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington — Republicans in the Senate on Tuesday blocked a measure that would provide an additional $10 billion in COVID-19 relief from moving forward, declining to throw their support behind the bipartisan deal unless Democratic leaders allowed a vote on an immigration-related amendment. The vote in the evenly...

www.wsgw.com

Comments / 0

