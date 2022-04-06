ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Researchers reveal novel molecular mechanisms underlying onset of autism

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers led by Prof. Xu Zhiheng from the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in collaboration with Prof. Zhang Xiaohui's Lab at Beijing Normal University, have revealed the important roles of the scaffold protein plenty of SH3s (POSH) in regulating the assembly of the NMDAR/PSD-95/Shank...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Cancer Health

Diet Affects Cancer Growth and Treatment

Recent research suggests that diets that mimic fasting—severe calorie restriction for most of the day or for several days per week—deprive cancer of fuel needed for rapid growth. Matthew Vander Heiden, MD, PhD, of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT, and colleagues found that calorie restriction lowered glucose and lipid levels and slowed tumor growth in mice with pancreatic tumors. Another study found that severely restricting calories for five days a week led to an increase in cancer-killing CD8 T cells and a decrease in immune-suppressing cells in patients undergoing cancer treatment. For appropriate patients, calorie restriction is “a safe, inexpensive and potentially effective approach” that could easily be combined with standard cancer treatment, says Claudio Vernieri, MD, PhD, of the IRCCS National Tumor Institute in Italy.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease subtypes exhibit distinctive cardiovascular risk profiles

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a disease affecting approximately one-quarter of the world's adult population, reflects dysfunctional hepatic lipid metabolism. A better understanding of NAFLD heterogeneity and its biology will facilitate the development of personalized treatments. An international team of researchers, led by José M Mato at CIC bioGUNE-BRTA, has...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onset#Mice#Cell Reports#Psd#Beijing Normal University#Nmdar Psd 95
MedicalXpress

Two drugs show promise in rejuvenating lung epithelial progenitor cells damaged by COPD

A team of researchers from the Netherlands, Germany and the U.S. reports that two drugs show promise in rejuvenating lung epithelial progenitor cells damaged by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In their study, published in the journal Science Advances, the group identified certain proteins involved in epithelial generation for targeting with prostanoids and tested them under different scenarios. Sean Fortier, Loka Penke and Marc Peters-Golden with the University of Michigan have published a Focus piece in the same journal issue that gives a short history of the use of prostanoids in medical endeavors and outlines the work done by the team in Michigan.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Skin biopsy can help identify patients with Parkinson's disease

The diagnosis of Parkinson's disease (PD) is currently based on consensus clinical criteria. A novel study reported in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease has found that the presence of neuronal deposits of the biomarker phosphorylated alpha-synuclein (p-syn) in the brain and the skin of patients with PD distinguishes them from individuals with symptoms of Parkinsonism due to the accumulation of another protein, tau. This development may help the early identification and differential diagnosis of PD among the various Parkinsonism subtypes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover intake of FDA-approved drug modulates disease progression in Alzheimer's disease model

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers have found that niacin limits Alzheimer's disease progression when used in models in the lab, a discovery that could potentially pave the way toward therapeutic approaches to the disease. The study, recently published in Science Translational Medicine, investigates how niacin modulates microglia response to...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
natureworldnews.com

Newborn Babies Who Acquire Autism Identified With Overgrowth of Key Brain Structure

A study conducted by UNC-Chapel Hill's Mark Shen, PhD, Heather Hazlett, PhD, and Joseph Piven, MD, is the first to indicate amygdala enlargement in the first year of life. Before kids display most of the behavioral characteristics that ultimately lead to a diagnosis of autism, newborns with fragile X condition have a distinct neural maturation trajectory, this proliferation might have been distinctive to autism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Sugar-coated nanoparticles target macrophages, reverse pulmonary fibrosis 

Scientists at the University of Illinois Chicago have developed a treatment for pulmonary fibrosis by using nanoparticles coated in mannose—a type of sugar—to stop a population of lung cells called macrophages that contribute to lung tissue scarring. The cell-targeting method holds promise for preventing this severe lung scarring disease, which can result in life-threatening complications like shortness of breath. 
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers discover vulnerability of a dangerous hospital pathogen

Each year, more than 670,000 people in Europe fall ill through pathogenic bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, and 33,000 die of the diseases they cause. In 2017, the WHO named antibiotic resistance as one of the greatest threats to health worldwide. Especially feared are pathogens that are resistant to several antibiotics. Among them, Acinetobacter baumannii stands out; it's a bacterium with an extraordinarily pronounced ability to develop multi-resistance, and as a hospital superbug, dangerous above all for immunosuppressed patients. Acinetobacter baumannii is highly resilient because it can remain infectious for a long time even in a dry environment and thus endure on the keyboards of medical devices or on ward telephones and lamps. This property also helps the microbe to survive on dry human skin or in body fluids such as blood and urine, which contain relatively high concentrations of salts and other solutes.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Newly discovered drug candidate raises insulin secretion in type 2 diabetes

Researchers at Lund University have discovered increased levels of of a microRNA in type 2 diabetes, which has a negative effect on insulin secretion. Their experiments on human insulin producing cells in the pancreas also demonstrates that it is possible to increase the insulin secretion by reducing the levels of this microRNA. An important goal of the research is to develop new treatments for people with the disease.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Tom Parker dies after brain tumour diagnosis: What is a glioblastoma?

The Wanted star Tom Parker has died after being diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma.There are many different types of brain tumour and they can be classed as low or high grade.Here are questions answered about brain cancer.– How many people are diagnosed with brain tumours each year?According to Cancer Research UK (CRUK) there are around 12,100 new brain, other central nervous system (CNS) and intracranial tumour cases in the UK every year – or 33 every day.– What are the survival and mortality rates?Survival rates are difficult to predict because brain tumours are not the most common form of...
CANCER
Nature.com

Multiomics to elucidate inflammatory bowel disease risk factors and pathways

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is an immune-mediated disease of the intestinal tract, with complex pathophysiology involving genetic, environmental, microbiome, immunological and potentially other factors. Epidemiological data have provided important insights into risk factors associated with IBD, but are limited by confounding, biases and data quality, especially when pertaining to risk factors in early life. Multiomics platforms provide granular high-throughput data on numerous variables simultaneously and can be leveraged to characterize molecular pathways and risk factors for chronic diseases, such as IBD. Herein, we describe omics platforms that can advance our understanding of IBD risk factors and pathways, and available omics data on IBD and other relevant diseases. We highlight knowledge gaps and emphasize the importance of birth, at-risk and pre-diagnostic cohorts, and neonatal blood spots in omics analyses in IBD. Finally, we discuss network analysis, a powerful bioinformatics tool to assemble high-throughput data and derive clinical relevance.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Type 1 diabetes can be predicted with epigenetic changes

Children who develop type 1 diabetes show epigenetic changes in the cells of their immune system already before the antibodies of the disease are detected in their blood. The findings of two new studies offer new opportunities to identify the children with the genetic risk for developing diabetes very early on.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discover a Gene That Can Prevent Parkinson's

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative condition defined by the degeneration of a specific group of neurons known as dopaminergic neurons. The degeneration of these neurons inhibits the transmission of signals that govern particular muscle movements, resulting in tremors, involuntary muscular spasms, and balance issues that are typical of this condition.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy