Zimmer was traded from Cleveland to Toronto on Thursday for RP Anthony Castro. (The Athletic) The former Guardians outfielder is coming off an abysmal season in 2021 when he hit just .227. However, he did steal 15 bases last season. Zimmer is unlikely to start too many games in the loaded Toronto lineup, but if anyone injuries occur, he could find his way onto the fantasy radar once again.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO