ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The road to popularity can be paved with unpleasantness

By Florida Atlantic University
Phys.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePopularity is important to children and adolescents. Some think it is more important to be popular than to have friends, because popularity is a marker of prestige, dominance and social status. Some children become popular through prosocial means. Other popular children, paradoxically, are disruptive and aggressive. A longitudinal study...

phys.org

Comments / 1

Related
psychologytoday.com

The Shadows of Interactions

If you often feel misunderstood, implicit judgments and implicit behavior goals are likely culprits. Implicit judgments and behavior goals are wrought by the non-conscious autopilot brain predicting the future. Implicit judgments and behavior goals are what we communicate, not conscious intention. Human interactions that stir any emotion can go terribly...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marriage.com

25 Weird Things Narcissists Do: Phrases and Signs

Some of the weird things narcissists do include finding a way to infringe on their mate at the most inopportune time. That can be whether the partner is sound asleep or falling ill, and the individual finds a reason that they must disagree on that very point in time. Even...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Know the Signs of Narcissism, Including Narcissistic Anger

There are three types of narcissists, and while all may exhibit anger, those with vulnerable narcissism are most prone to rage. Understanding the reasons why we may be attracted to narcissists, and the challenges of living with them, can help us protect ourselves. Narcissism has garnered increased attention in recent...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Psych Centra

Why Narcissistic Parents Infantilize Their Adult Children

Some parents with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) tend to treat their adult children as an extension of themselves. Here’s how you can cope. Infantilization of adult children can be a common behavior among parents with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD). NPD is a mental health condition characterized by behaviors like:
KIDS
Jennifer March, MS

What Makes Someone a Narcissist

Breaking down the clear truths of a narcissist. A narcissist may have been diagnosed with a narcissistic personality disorder or someone who displays consistent narcissistic behavior signs. A narcissist has a repeated pattern of manipulative and destructive behavior.
psychologytoday.com

The 3 Worst Mistakes Men Make in Divorce

Men and women view divorce differently. Men often make these same three mistakes without regard for the ramifications on others. All three behaviors can be corrected if the man is open to making changes. It’s never fair to make broad generalizations about any group of people, but, in my work...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Do This When Anxiety Feels Overwhelming

Fighting anxiety usually worsens it, but when anxiety is accepted and experienced, it tends to dissipate. Acceptance of anxiety should not be practiced with the intent of avoiding the feeling, but instead as a way of increasing one's tolerance for it. Movement helps reduce extreme levels of anxiety by shifting...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Longitudinal Study#Fau#College Of Sc
SHAPE

Signs of Emotional Manipulation That Everyone Should Know

When someone is emotionally manipulated by a partner, family member, or friend, it may not immediately trigger a lightbulb "aha!" response — it may take some time before you begin to recognize the relationship as unhealthy or toxic. Emotional manipulation is sneaky (think: someone making you feel bad about a decision you made, so they can instead get you to do what they want) because it can show up in all kinds of behaviors that aren't overtly negative. The nuances of emotional manipulation make it difficult to pinpoint when someone is being manipulated or its impacts.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Narcissistic Cycle of Abuse

The 1979 cycle of abuse theory can be adapted to fit narcissistic relationships. Covert narcissists and female narcissists are more likely to utilize a cycle of abuse in order to stay in control. Learned helplessness is a major reason why victims stay in abusive relationships. The cycle of abuse is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Letting Go of a Relationship: Is Grief a Disorder?

Responses to loss are as distinctive as the individuals who experience them. Diagnoses such as prolonged grief may encourage the misunderstanding that grief is something we need to get over. Navigating through the grief of loss may be far more complicated if we are involved in a soul mate relationship...
MENTAL HEALTH
Refinery29

The Problem With The Introvert Vs. Extrovert Debate

In the hopes of simplifying the minefield that is modern dating, or gauging if your new coworker is going to be a good 'culture fit', it's easy to get caught up in the hype of personality types. Whether it didn’t work out with an ex because they were a narcissist, or you and your boss don’t see eye-to-eye because your zodiac elements inherently clash, there’s no shame in wanting to glean some insight into our own and other people's interior lives. After all, life is complicated, so it’s only natural to seek out some structure. But when it comes to the introvert vs. extrovert debate, what if we've gotten it all wrong? What if none of us are here, there, or anything in between?
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
psychologytoday.com

What to Do in a Win-Lose Relationship with a Narcissist

Narcissists tend to look for relationships in which they can dominate and been seen as superior. This means that someone else (partner, employee, co-worker) must be in the one-down role. They tend to use domineering, vindictive, and intrusive behaviors to establish and maintain such relationships. People who are high in...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

6 Revealing Personality Questions

In recent years, introversion vs. extroversion has used to define most fundamental personality differences. Understanding different personality types helps you manage yourself and gives more insight into people who have styles that differ from yours. On the surface, the questions here are mostly light and fun, but they tap into...
MENTAL HEALTH
Colleen Sheehy Orme

A Narcissist Divides Your World

Man and woman by treePhoto by Vera Arsic from Pexels. If you've unknowingly entangled yourself with a narcissist there are believers and disbelievers. Two definitive camps of people. There's the majority of individuals who are unable to see beyond the charm of the narcissist.
Phys.org

Invasive ants hit Texas hard—now a killer fungus is coming for them

When crazy ants roll into new parts of Texas, the invasive species wipe out local insects and lizards, drive away birds, and even blind baby rabbits by spewing acid in their eyes. Scientists at the University of Texas at Austin now have good news: a naturally occurring fungus-like pathogen can...
TEXAS STATE
Phys.org

Researchers discover vulnerability of a dangerous hospital pathogen

Each year, more than 670,000 people in Europe fall ill through pathogenic bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, and 33,000 die of the diseases they cause. In 2017, the WHO named antibiotic resistance as one of the greatest threats to health worldwide. Especially feared are pathogens that are resistant to several antibiotics. Among them, Acinetobacter baumannii stands out; it's a bacterium with an extraordinarily pronounced ability to develop multi-resistance, and as a hospital superbug, dangerous above all for immunosuppressed patients. Acinetobacter baumannii is highly resilient because it can remain infectious for a long time even in a dry environment and thus endure on the keyboards of medical devices or on ward telephones and lamps. This property also helps the microbe to survive on dry human skin or in body fluids such as blood and urine, which contain relatively high concentrations of salts and other solutes.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Growing Up With a Narcissistic Mother

Approximately 5 percent of the population has a narcissistic personality disorder, but narcissistic behavioral traits are far more common. People who develop narcissistic traits are often children of parents who are inconsistent and unpredictable in their expression of love. Boundaries can help protect you from the onslaught of criticism or...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy