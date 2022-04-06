ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How infrastructure package could affect U.S. Chinatowns, long facing hidden tolls

By Claire Wang
NBC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Yee was in elementary school when the neighborhood she grew up in, Boston’s Chinatown, was destroyed. Beginning in the late 1950s, the state built a pair of sprawling freeways, Interstates 93 and 90, through the historic neighborhood and demolished hundreds of row houses and storefronts where working-class immigrants lived and...

NBC News

